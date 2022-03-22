Top Trends and Predictions for Social Media Marketing- GoodFirms Research 2022
With the advent of the metaverse, social media may take center stage in immersive shopping experiences.
Social commerce is unlocking sales potential for brands. ”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, the leading IT research and review platform, recently published its latest report- Social Media Marketing: 2022 Trends and Predictions. This research from GoodFirms reveals the new megatrends of social media marketing and predicts the upcoming ones. GoodFirms asserts that amidst the pandemic-led upheaval, marketers are continuously reinventing their social media marketing strategies and boosting ROIs with technological innovations.
The study points out how accelerated digital adoption and purpose-led social media campaigns that incorporate virtual elements, online gaming, and social commerce are changing the face of social media marketing and how the addition of NFTs and metaverse will further fuel sales via social platforms.
GoodFirms’ research further explores how the latest social media marketing trends such as Automation, Chatbots, Short Videos, Reels, Influence Marketing, Live Streaming, Social Advertising, Social Commerce, Snackable Content, etc. are providing unparalleled opportunities to marketers to scale their campaigns, generate leads, stimulate sales, and expand their brand’s trajectory.
The study also highlights how marketers are using social media marketing technologies and implementing effective measures for capturing and evaluating real-time data for better conversions.
The research predicts that new social media platforms will emerge to compensate for the shortcomings in the current ones. “More new platforms will rise with the technological upgrades in social media, Metaverse, AI and ML, etc," remarks GoodFirms.
GoodFirms' study elaborates and analyzes the futuristic trends in social media marketing that are currently in expansion mode.
“From employee advocacy to metaverse, from content generation via AI to shopping functionality via social commerce, a whole new range of technologies are making their way in the social media marketing trend,” says GoodFirms.
The future predictions for social media marketing trends also include - Digital engagement explosion, the rise of NFTs, catchy content aligning with SEO, and Greenwashing and Sustainability themes.
GoodFirms concludes that businesses can take advantage of the latest social marketing trends and predictions discussed in the research by implementing the same in their marketing plans. Organizations can also seek assistance from social media marketing companies to help them scale their social media marketing plans.
Key Takeaways from the Research:
--Automation has become one of the crucial trends to automate the monotonous tasks of social media marketing.
–Tiktok and Instagram are the two most recognized social media networks for short video marketing.
–Influencer marketing is currently growing because of its massive reach and engagement.
–Businesses are utilizing insights and consumer behaviors to drive leads.
–Digital live streaming embraces new engagement platforms with the development in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, etc.
–Social Advertising is boosting social awareness among people and promoting their brand.
–Snackable content is helpful for organizations in improving the reach and effectiveness of social media marketing campaigns.
–Employee advocacy will play a vital role in representing and promoting the brand on social platforms.
–Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning help marketers automate their narrating and content creation.
–Metaverse will transform the social media marketing sector in the coming years.
–Paid marketing, mainly with video ads, will keep flourishing in forthcoming years.
–The rise of new platforms, NFT evolution, digital engagement explosion, etc., are among the future social media predictions.
About the Research:
GoodFirms Research - "Social Media Marketing: 2022 Trends and Predictions" discloses the latest trends in the social media marketing plan and develops strategies for promoting the brand on social media platforms and increasing sales. The study has also unveiled predictions to be ready for shifts in trends to happen and kick your competition to the curb.
