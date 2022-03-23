DS Dental Care Expands Services to Davie, FL

DS Dental Care is pleased to announce they have recently opened an office to expand their reach and help more patients experience the dental care they deserve.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DS Dental Care is pleased to announce they have recently opened a second office to expand their reach and help more patients experience the dental care they deserve. The new office is located at 2879 S. University Drive in Davie, Florida.Patients can count on DS Dental Care to provide optimal dental care for the whole family, with gentle care and experienced dentists who use the best treatments and the latest technology. The family-owned dental practice opened their second location to ensure they can give more individuals the healthy, beautiful smiles they deserve, with personalized treatment plans that address any dental concerns and provide a solid foundation for optimal dental health.DS Dental Care is open six days a week, with emergency appointments available on Sundays. These hours ensure their patients always have access to the dental care they need, whether that’s routine cleanings and x-rays or more extensive treatments, including emergency care. With affordable pricing at 30 percent below the average for the dental industry and convenient financing options, quality dental care is more affordable and accessible than ever.Anyone interested in learning about the new office or the dental services offered can find out more by visiting the DS Dental Care website or calling 1-954-890-2879.About DS Dental Care: DS Dental Care is a family-owned dental clinic offering the latest treatment options with state-of-the-art equipment and affordable pricing to ensure everyone can get the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. Their experienced team offers personalized treatment plans for each patient in a comfortable environment. Patients can count on the dental clinic to provide convenient scheduling six days a week, with same-day emergency appointments available.Company: DS Dental CareAddress: 2879 S. University DriveCity: DavieState: FLZipcode: 33328Telephone number: 1-954-890-2879