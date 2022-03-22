Religious Book Studies "The Character of Christ"

Submit Release
The Character of Christ

Anne Goodfellow

Ann Goodfellow delves into Jesus' life, teachings, to provide guidance to believers

GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring to help readers gain a better understanding of Jesus Christ and help believers cultivate their faith, author Ann Goodfellow presents her treatise on "The Character of Christ." With this she reinforces and expounds upon the idea that God is love, making love Christ's defining characteristics, which believers should embody in their lives.

"The first characteristics of Jesus that we look at are the fruits of the Spirit, which were evident in His life in everything He said, did or lived." Goodfellow says. Thus, studying his life and the character he exhibited in the course of his days can provide readers with profound insights that they can utilize in the journey of faith. Goodfellow gives believers much food for thought. She cites Scripture, pointing out that Christ said: "My Father and I are one!"

According to Goodfellow, this means that the attributes Jesus displays must be the characteristics of God as well. So an understanding of "The Character of Christ'' allows the faithful to become more godly. With this daily devotional, readers who seek to improve their Christian qualities will have an improved understanding of how to carry out the mission of becoming more Christ-like. Goodfellow outlines her Scriptural findings in an easy to follow and logical way, so believers can focus on certain godly qualities every week. Through this they can develop their relationship with Jesus and thus grow as Christians.

Goodfellow uses the Good News Translation of the Bible. There are 52 weeks worth of lessons focusing on Christ's characteristics, containing verses and commentary as well as recommended actions. A long-time contributor to Prayer Ministry in South Africa, Goodfellow has developed her theological understanding over the decades and now she shares her learnings with readers and believers everywhere.

About the Author
Ann Goodfellow lives in Gauteng, South Africa and has been with the Prayer Ministry for more than 60 years. She has been involved in the ministry's affairs, which include a Weekly Prayer Letter. Goodfellow has published five prayer and devotional books, the first of which was published when she was 70 years old. She has been publishing a new book every year. These are based on her faith in God's love and how it touches people. Goodfellow contributes to blogs and posts on Facebook as well. She is now 85 years old.

Dexter Quijote
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here

