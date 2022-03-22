Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Rohanika Medical, GPC, De Soutter Medical

Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market

Medical micro surgical drills are the surgical tools/instruments used by the surgeons to drill bones and tooth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Industry analysis is a crucial step in the current competitive market space that helps identify the right target customers and accordingly provide tailored solutions for their business needs. Every aspect and unique challenges put up by the particular industry are carefully taken into consideration while formulating these solutions. It also takes into consideration various government reforms, competitive environment, customer behavior, existing and upcoming business models, and ever-evolving technological developments. Industry analysis helps an organization formulate strategies and policies of a business."

Surgical instruments are one of the most crucial parts in surgery, particularly the surgical drill. Since a typical surgery requires multiple surgeries and the use of the drill for every drill stroke, it is essential that these tools are well-equipped and reliable. Because of the many complex functions of the handpieces, manufacturers have come up with different surgical products.

Micro surgical drills find application in various dental procedures. According to National Center for Health Statistics’ 2018 report, 84.9% of children aged 2-17 years visited a dentist in 2017, in the U.S. Moreover, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s Oral Health Surveillance Report, 2019, the prevalence of untreated tooth decay in primary teeth was 10% among children aged 2–5 years and 16% among those 6–8 years during 2011-2016. Such increasing dental visits and high prevalence of dental diseases boost demand for micro surgical drills, thereby boosting growth of medical micro surgical drills market.

Animal researchers use a micro surgical drill for making holes in bone or teeth during small animal surgery. Thus, increasing veterinary expenditure is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the medical micro surgical drills market. According to 2017-2018 U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook of American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), the veterinary expenditure per animal in the U.S. was US$ 227 in 2012, which increased to US$ 253 in 2017-2018.

Micro surgical drills are designed with the toughest challenges in microsurgical procedures in mind. These drills are especially used during surgery for the treatment of various neurological diseases. According to Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2020. Such scenario is expected to aid in growth of the medical micro surgical drills market.

According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia. Emergency surgeries involve use of micro surgical drills, thereby boosting growth of the medical micro surgical drills market.

Increasing road accidents also boost demand for micro surgical drills According to National Informatics Center, India recorded a total of 4,67,044 road accidents in 2018. Thus, the medical micro surgical drills market growth in Asia Pacific is driven by increasing number of emergency surgeries and road accidents.

Major Players are: Rohanika Medical, GPC, De Soutter Medical, Biochrom, Millennium Surgical, Phoenix Surgical, Medtronic, StrenuMed, Synergy Medical Technologies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nouvag, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Some Points from Table of Content:

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaway

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation

3. Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market Insights

3.1. Medical Micro Surgical Drills – Industry snapshot

3.1.1. Leading Companies

3.1.2. Key Companies to Watch

3.2. Medical Micro Surgical Drills – Ecosystem analysis

3.2.1. Market overview

3.2.2. Commercial Landscape

3.3. Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market Dynamics

3.3.1. – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five forces

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. The threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Continued…………..

