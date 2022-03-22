EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Medtronic Plc, 3M, Ambu A/S, GE Healthcare

EEG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market

Electroencephalogram (EEG) electrodes are used for electrophysiological monitoring to record electrical activity of the brain.

Disposable EEG electrodes are specifically designed to provide quality recordings and reduce cross contamination while saving time and money compared to reusable EEG options. Disposable EEG electrodes offer useful, real-time EEG data during various mapping or monitoring procedures and are used to transfer energy of ionic currents into electrical current in the body. The currents passed into the body are amplified and used for diagnosis of various diseases. Technological advancement in the field of monitoring electrodes have resulted in high demand for EEG disposable medical electrodes. For instance, in January 2015, researchers at North Carolina State University introduced a new dry sensor to monitor Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), and Electromyography (EMG) all day long with high accuracy, even in situations when wet sensors are ineffective.

Market Dynamics

EEG disposable medical electrodes are majorly used in hospitals and ambulatory centers for surgeries, therefore increasing number of surgeries and hospitals visits is expected to propel the EEG disposable medical electrodes market in the near future. For instance, according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) report, in 2014, 17.2 million hospital visits (ambulatory or inpatient) included invasive, therapeutic surgeries. Over half of these visits, 9.9 million visits, occurred in ambulatory surgery (AS) setting and the remaining 7.2 million were inpatient surgeries in the U.S.

However, the risk of needle-stick injuries associated with use of sub-dermal needle electrodes during intraoperative monitoring is expected to limit adoption of intraoperative monitoring electrodes over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published in Journal of Neurosurgical Anaesthesiology in January 2014; there is need to employ steps to minimize needle sticks, which are used during intraoperative neurophysiologic monitoring (IONM).

Major Players Are: Medtronic Plc, 3M, Ambu A/S, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Nissha GSI Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Graphic Controls, Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Symmetry Surgical, Rhythmlink International, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Screentec Oy, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

