Prebiotics Market Top Companies, Development, Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application 2030

Prebiotics Market Size 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prebiotics market size is expected to reach USD 12.79 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of prebiotics in dairy industry owing to various health benefits and rising cultivation and harvesting of prebiotics natural herbs is driving prebiotics market revenue growth.

Prebiotics are made up of good bacteria, which help the body fight off bad bacteria. It keeps the body healthy by controlling inflammation and supporting immune function. Prebiotics reduce the risk of gut infections and autoimmune disease, balance metabolism, help with weight loss, support bone health and boost mood. Prebiotics are found in food products such as yogurts, biscuits, cereals and bread and in natural foods such as garlic, leek, onion and wheat. Prebiotics are increasingly appealing to health-conscious people as they support the well-being of the human body.

Prebiotics also offer numerous benefits for animal health, such as increasing yield of milk and eggs and improving the growth rate of animals. It minimizes the usage of drugs in animals. Also, the use of prebiotics in animal feed is becoming increasingly important, especially since the ban on antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed in the European countries, which is expected to boost demand for prebiotics for animal feeding application.

Prebiotics help in the growth of good microbes and protects livestock from disease causing microbes. Increasing instances of digestive diseases such as acidosis, enteric diseases among livestock and rising growth of feed additives industry are driving revenue growth of prebiotics market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, R’s KOSO, launched R’s KOSO, which is a century-old traditional Japanese vegan prebiotic drink. R’s KOSO is produced by a variety of seaweeds, mushrooms, fruits and plants that have treated to a year of fermentation procedures. This exclusive blend of ingredients offers balanced nutrition by integrating prebiotics and probiotics, which have been observed to enhance gut health while improving immunity.

Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS) segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. FOS is subtly sweet, low-calorie and are primarily used as an alternative sweetener, which does not have an effect on blood sugar levels. People can eat and drink products made with FOS instead of those containing sugar, which spikes glucose levels in the blood and can result in weight gain.

Dietary supplements segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. It reduces inflammation and symptoms associated with inflammatory bowel disease. It also helps in enhancing the bioavailability and uptake of minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron.

Pharmaceutical segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and nutritional industries are exploring more natural treatments for health-conscious consumers as natural treatments have been effective since ancient period. Pharmaceutical companies use prebiotics to control illness-causing bacteria in intestinal tract, which supports healthy digestion. Prebiotics are also used to treat gastrointestinal (GI) and non-GI medical conditions.

Market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period owing to growing health awareness among consumers and high sugar consumption rate, which leads to obesity and other diseases. Moreover, increasing occurrence of diseases such as Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), or Mad Cow Disease, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) and swine flu has resulted in increased importance of animal feed ingredients to maintain the gut health of animals and hence prevent harmful pathogen adhesion to intestinal cells, which is boosting growth of the prebiotics market in this region.

Companies profiled in the global market report includes Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Clasado Biosciences, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Royal Cosun, Sensus, a Xylem brand and Bright food (Group) Co., Ltd.

To understand how our Prebiotics Market can bring difference to your business strategy:-Download Summary

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the prebiotics market based on ingredients, product, source, end-use and region:

Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Inulin

Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)

Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

Monosaccharide

Disaccharides

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Dietary Supplements

Premixes

Functional Beverages

Dairy Food

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Roots and Grains

Vegetables

Fruits Trunk or Stem

Others



Request For Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1323