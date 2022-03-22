Children's Picture Book Follows Adorable Mixed-Breed Dog and Froggy Friend
Brett Finneran portrays "The Adventures Of Wally The Sausage Dog Crossed With A Poodle and Felix The Frog"SARATOGA NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tale of unlikely friends that conveys the value of friendship and understanding, Brett Finneran's "The Adventures Of Wally The Sausage Dog Crossed With A Poodle and Felix The Frog" is a charmingly illustrated children's picture book that makes for an ideal bedtime story. It educates young readers about the Australian countryside and the residents of the great outdoors while improving their language skills.
Written with a rhythmic prose that will help children learn rhyming words, the children's book is brightly illustrated and will engage young readers with its depictions of adorable animals. It also incorporates Aussie lingo, including local terms that have almost been lost. Within its pages are 16 different tales that are ideal for bedtime stories, giving parents and children a wonderful opportunity to bond. Each tale will entice kids to read the next one, which will cultivate in them a love for reading. This makes it ideal for reading classes at school and for parents educating their kids at home.
Finneran was inspired to write this work after surviving brain cancer. He began writing poetry, which he did not do before his battle with cancer. Then his sister encouraged him to write a children's book, which ultimately resulted in "The Adventures Of Wally The Sausage Dog Crossed With A Poodle and Felix The Frog."
This makes the children's book an inspiring achievement of a man who prevailed against all odds. This is why Finneran tells his readers to believe in themselves: "Regardless of your abilities or circumstances, if you want to achieve a goal that may seem out of reach, if you have the desire in your heart to achieve that goal, whether you do or not cross the “Finish line”, so long as you do your best you still have succeeded. In the words of a lady that overcame diversity to achieve her goals, Alana Arnot (Who is of great inspiration in many ways to me), all I can ask of myself is to be the best I can be."
About the Author
After beating ridiculous odds and overcoming a rare Brain Cancer, Brett Finneran began writing poetry and was encouraged by his sister to try writing children's books, which resulted in “The Adventures Of Wally The Sausage Dog Crossed With a Poodle and Felix The Frog.” He has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on her radio program, America Tonight. Finneran and his work have been featured in a local newspaper as well. He has also spoken to fundraising events on behalf of CANTEEN, the Australian Teenage Cancer Patients' Society, and organised a major event for Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.
Left with the consequences of putting cancer in its place, he does not suffer from them but chooses to LIVE with them.
Dexter Quijote
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here