High-Volume Crypto Spot/P2P Trading – Ethereum Exchange DeFi Platform Update

As cryptocurrency continues its integration into the financial mainstream, a digital currency technology company announces a new decentralized exchange web application for traders.

/EIN News/ -- Vilnius, Lithuania, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Venice Swap has announced the first release of its crypto exchange. It offers an English language-based trading space for spot, margin, and P2P functionalities across the 10 major cryptocurrencies. New users can now register for an account via the company website and begin trading right away.

More details can be found at https://veniceswap.com/exchange/venice-swap-crypto-exchange-is-now-live

The announcement details a range of features and benefits for crypto beginners and more experienced traders alike. The Venice Swap exchange provides a streamlined, all-in-one solution for traders with seamless wallet integration, eliminating the need for multiple platforms with its suite of tools and trading capabilities.

The Venice Swap exchange app enables its users to trade by swapping ETH and ERC-20 tokens. The platform offers industry-leading security features with most of its cryptocurrency being stored in cold wallets so it cannot be accessed by bad actors. Venice Swap maintains full reserves, healthy banking relationships, and high standards of legal compliance to ensure financial stability for users.

Users also benefit from deep order book liquidity regardless of market conditions, easy and intuitive deposits and withdrawals, and portfolio tracking. Venice Swap also offers a variety of digital and fiat funding options to support user investments with fees kept to a low minimum.

Additional advantages of the Venice Swap exchange are its high market volumes and exchange limits. Once new members have completed their initial registration, they can submit their KYC documents for verification to improve their user experience.

About Venice Swap

The company is named in tribute to the naval and mercantile empire of Venice which was home to the first conceptualization of a modern stock exchange. Venice Swap seeks to pioneer its own form of a cryptocurrency exchange that offers traders and end-users a powerful integrated ecosystem of disparate applications.

A spokesperson says, “Venice Swaps lets you trade anywhere, anytime. Buy and sell crypto easily from a PC, smartphone, or tablet. We accompany you step-by-step in your buying and selling operations. Our support team is available 24/7.”

With the first release of its crypto exchange app, Venice Swap affirms its position at the forefront of digital currency trading technology.

For more information, please visit https://veniceswap.com

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://veniceswap.com/

Name: Gianluca Busato Email: gianluca.busato@veniceswap.com Organization: Venice Swap Address: 60 Laisvės prospektas, Vilnius, Vilniaus apskritis 05120, Lithuania