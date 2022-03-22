My Spirited Child: One of a Kind Event for Parents of Children with ADHD

My Spirited Child

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *Saturday 2nd April
*PLENARY
*Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

This one of a kind Conference will feature a range of expert speakers and exhibitors who will provide valuable information and strategies to help parents, professionals and adults with ADHD

Join us to have a better understanding of what ADHD actually is, connect with some of ADHD’s joy and learn some coping strategies for dealing with big emotions. We’ll dive into some of the intricacies associated with parenting a neurodivergent child and present proven strategies for giving your little one a restful night’s sleep so that you can rest too.

We are fortunate to offer an exceptionally diverse range of topics thanks to the participation of 6 leading experts in the field. Each presentation tackles a different topic that will make ADHD easier to understand and manage.

Our program will include:

-The neurobiology of ADHD presented by Professor Mark Bellgrove
-Understanding and delighting in your busy brain presented by Dr Dianne Grocott
-Anger and emotional regulation in ADHD presented by Rebecca Perkins
-Parenting the neurodiverse child presented by Lou Kuchel
-Supporting parents of children with sleep difficulties presented by Dr Emma Sciberras
-Executive function and ADHD presented by Christina Keeble

Please book online at www.myspiritedchild.com

