Multimedia Platform She Angels to Host Virtual Women’s Panel Highlighting Need for More Funding for Women Businesses
On March 29th, She Angel Investors founder Catherine Gray will host and moderate virtual women’s panel.
Raising money, especially for women, is no easy task– so I admire, honor, and appreciate these remarkable women for sharing their stories of finding success.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, over $300 billion was raised in VC funding for approximately 17,000 ventures. Of these ventures, only 2% were woman-owned, showing that even amid a global coronavirus pandemic, the VC community did little to ensure equitable investments.
Women carry on by bootstrapping or finding funding outside institutional investments without the same capital access as their male counterparts.
Nobody understands the importance of funding for women better than Catherine Gray, founder of multimedia platform She Angels. Gray founded She Angels intending to highlight women founders and their work while also ensuring that they could gain access to the capital they need to survive but to thrive.
The platform comprises a documentary, podcast ( Invest in Her), events, resources, and now an e-course breaking down key ways one can fund their business. Each module contains an interview with experts who shed light on each funding segment.
In honor of women’s month, on March 29th, Catherine will moderate a panel with powerhouse women entrepreneurs who have succeeded in getting funding in various ways! Each woman will share her unique challenges in finding capital to grow her business and pro-tips on how the audience can do the same. Gray will also share how her new course can support women struggling in finding capital.
“Raising money, especially for women, is no easy task– so I admire, honor, and appreciate these remarkable women for sharing their stories of finding success,” commented Gray.
The online event will last for an hour and a half and draw expert opinions from Kate Isler, Betty Fore, founder of the W Marketplace; Betsy Fore, founder of Tiny Organics; Fran Dunaway, Co-Founder and President of TomboyX; Liz Giorgi, Co-founder & CEO of Soona; and Sue Marshall, Founder, and CEO of NETZRO, SBC.
Though there will be a replay of the event, by purchasing a ticket, registrants will gain the value of live Q&A, knowing their ticket purchase will benefit She Angels Foundation, the nonprofit leg of She Angels. She Angels Foundation provides grants to women-founded nonprofits to ensure they have the resources to serve their communities effectively!
Learn more about this exciting event and register here.
About Catherine Gray/ She Angels: Catherine Gray is an author, producer, Author, TEDx Speaker, web series creator, host, and producer of www.InvestInHerPodcast.com, and the founder of www.SheAngelInvestors.com. She is an angel investor, member of the Wealthing VC Investment Club, equity crowdfunding investor, and the Co-Founder of the nonprofit www.SheAngelsFoundation.org. Catherine sits on the advisory board of Take The Lead Women! A polymath, Catherine is passionate about business and aiding others in achieving their goals and dreams.
