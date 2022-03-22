Air Separation unit market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects [2022-2029]

air separation unit market

The expansion of industrial, commercial, and utility-scale sectors is the major driver of the air separation unit market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous bacteria-free air supply is vital for proper functioning in industrial process, which boosts the demand for air separation units. The emission reduction target is further boosting the demand for air separation units. However, complex installation process and the volatility in prices of air separation units are anticipated to hamper the growth of the air separation unit market during the forecast period.

Leading market players have been focusing on launching new products, which exhibit improved capabilities. For example, air separator has been introduced for pharmaceutical powder of size 45 micrometer. Expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships are the key growth strategies adopted by the key players to expand their business in the potential markets. The market players are further seeking opportunities to expand their range of air separation units in different segments of oil & gas as well as commercial industries.

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications, as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have determined how improved accuracy can be influential in many applications. In addition, the expansion of the chemical industry and increase in residential activities drive the demand for air separation units.

Companies covered in market report are Linde AG, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group, Universal Industrial Gases, and Technex Ltd.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The global market for air separation unit is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has forced many industries in the market to nearly stop their operations to comply with the government regulations such as social distancing. Thus, the suspension of manufacturing activities in commercial and industrial sectors has led to less usage of air separation units, thus declining their demand in the market. In addition, insufficiency in raw material supply is anticipated to hamper the production rate of air separation units. Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. However, the sectors such as chemical industry are expected to witness more usage of air separation units, as they are the least affected segments by the coronavirus outbreak.

