Working trip in Jaloliddini Balkhi district

TAJIKISTAN, March 21 - On March 21, as part of his working trip to the Khatlon region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in a solemn atmosphere, with unveiling the symbolic plaque, put into operation the Sports Complex and various facilities created on an area of 25 hectares of land.

Then, in Jaloliddini Balkhi district the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the State Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the opening of the facility, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that the hoisting of the State Flag in the Jaloliddini Balkhi district, along with ensuring the beauty of the area, is also a sign of respect and protection of the values of the Tajik nation, plays an important role in awakening a sense of national pride and patriotism among residents, especially among youth.

In Jaloliddini Balkhi district President Emomali Rahmon also put into operation the square of the State Emblem of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The head of state first laid a wreath at the pedestal of the State Emblem as a sign of respect and reverence for the national shrine.

The State Emblem square was constructed in the Balkh settlement with high architectural art and the use of decorative stones. The construction work was carried out at a high quality level.

The height of the pedestal of the State Emblem is 26 meters.

in the Balkh settlement of the Jaloliddini Balkhi district put into operation a square, a monument and a symbolic mausoleum of one of the greatest word-creators of the East - Mavlono Jaloliddini Balkhi.

The height of the monument to the great Tajik poet and thinker is 17 meters.

The territory of the Sports Complex and Jaloliddini Balkhi square on a total area of 3.75 hectares are planted and decorated with flowers, from now on it will be one of the most beautiful places for recreation and entertainment for residents of the Balkhi district. More than 200 thousand tulips, 60 thousand roses, more than 600 different evergreen and ornamental trees, including chestnuts and junipers, have been planted here, which make the park look very attractive.

On March 21, after the ceremony of unveiling the monument to Mavlono Jaloliddini Balkhi, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon visited the mausoleum of Mavlono Jaloliddini Balkhi and paid tribute to the great poet.

The mausoleum of the great Tajik poet and thinker, on the parting words of the Leader of the Nation, was built on the territory of the Balkhi Square (Gulgashti Balkhi).

Inside the mausoleum, on all four sides, four verses from the poetry of Mavlono are engraved with gold in Tajik, tribal writing and in English.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, after the opening of the Jaloliddini Balkhi Mausoleum, put into operation the Jaloliddini Balkhi House-Museum.

The area of the House-Museum is 1000 square meters, and its height is 3.5 meters.

During a visit to the Jaloliddini Balkhi House-Museum, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, called its construction in the context of the globalization of cultures important and timely for protecting the national and historical values of the Tajik people, studying the history and glorious past of the Tajik nation for young people.

In Jaloliddini Balkhi district, in the Cultural, Sports and Educational Complex of the Balkhi village, the head of state commissioned a beautiful modern building of the International Presidential School and had a warm conversation with students and teachers.

The educational institution is intended for 720 gifted students in one shift and was built in line with modern requirements by the local entrepreneur Rahmatullo Sadulloev on the basis of direct instructions of the head of state, who always attaches great importance to the development of education.

For the upbringing and education of the younger generation, 75 teachers have been recruited to work in this temple of enlightenment.

This is the first International Presidential School in the Khatlon region and consists of three floors with a basement and 36 equipped technical classrooms, including chemistry, biology, information technology, language, labor education for boys and girls, a library, classrooms for teachers and management, classrooms for holding various circles and other auxiliary objects.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, after a comprehensive familiarization with the opportunities and conditions for the upbringing and education of the younger generation in the modern building of the International Presidential School, commissioned two dormitory buildings - for boys and girls studying in the established educational institution.

These buildings for 360 students were built with all modern conditions on the initiative of a domestic entrepreneur, the management of the "Ismoili Somoni Holding Company" CJSC, and are intended for students from remote cities and regions.

Both buildings consist of 4 floors and a basement, each separately designed for boys and girls.

Then, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the center of the Jaloliddini Balkhi district, commissioned a beautiful modern building of the Presidential Kindergarten.

The three-story building of the Presidential Kindergarten was built with national modern urban planning elements. The kindergarten will accommodate 330 happy children of the period of independence. Education in a preschool institution is conducted in two languages - Tajik and Russian. Favorable conditions, brought in line with international standards, will allow children to receive priority education from the earliest stages.

Next in his trip, the head of state visited a majestic exhibition of the Khatlon region, which was organized and held in honor of the celebration of International Navruz in the Jaloliddini Balkhi district.

At this grand event, glorious and hardworking residents of 25 cities and districts of the Khatlon region with a high sense of love for the Motherland, took part with indescribable joy and presented the fruits of their hands and labor achievements.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, had a warm conversation with the participants, including skilled artisans and craftswomen, and sincerely congratulated them on the International Holiday of Navruz.

Further, President Emomali Rahmon commissioned the Central Stadium of the district. The area of the sports complex is 6 hectares, the stadium has 15,000 seats, and the amount spent on construction is 36 million somoni.

The stadium building has 3 floors, on which there are locker rooms for athletes, showers, offices for doctors and administration, as well as other utility rooms.

On March 21, at the central stadium of the Jaloliddini Balkhi district of the Khatlon region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part and delivered a speech at the republican celebrations in honor of the International Holiday of Navruz.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, sincerely congratulated all the participants of this festive event, and in their person the glorious people of the country, foreign compatriots and residents of the Navruz celebration area in honor of this ancient tradition.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, noted that Navruz and our other national holidays - Sada, Tirgon and Mehrgon - are unique phenomena that have played a significant role in the millennia-old history as a factor in the strength of our people - Tajiks.