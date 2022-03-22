Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,055 in the last 365 days.

Just Listed, Designer San Jose townhome in a great community By Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

SAN JOSE, CA, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This home is located within The Greens at Palima, an amenity-rich gated community less than 10 miles from Downtown San Jose.
With engineered wood flooring that embraces its entire floor plan, a gas log fireplace that adds warmth to the living room with the suite of ultra-modern appliances and solid surface countertops that bring functionality to the kitchen with a paved alfresco area as well as the well-appointed laundry room that provides access to the one-car garage.

The U-Shaped kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher, bottom drawer refrigerator, oven/range, and built-in microwave. The floors are engineered wood with white cabinets and granite countertops. Opposite the kitchen, there is an additional nook that can be used as a sitting room or a dining area. Between the kitchen and the nook sits a sliding glass door that leads to the private fully fenced patio.

The dining room sits in a shared space with the living room, and features engineered wood floors and off-white walls. From this room, the stairway and the home's entry can be seen.

The living room shares a space with the dining room and features 9-foot ceilings, and an 11 foot wide set of windows to allow for plenty of natural light. Above the gas fireplace sits a mantle perfect for decor or for the family television set.

The main bedroom is elevated with a walk-in closet and a double sink ensuite, while the two minor bedrooms are equipped with good-sized built-in wardrobes, Downstairs is a resplendent half bathroom plus a double-sink vanity in the primary bathroom can be seen from the primary bedroom. The vanity sits between the walk-in closet and the water closet. Inside the water closet, there is a glass-door walk-in shower with fancy hardware.

Take a dip in the community pool or walk to the local Palmia Park and located close to a number of reputable schools and has easy access to highways 85 and 87.
Full Address: 436 Ribbonwood Ave, SAN JOSE, CA 95123
Visit https://app.doorsey.com/property/470 to schedule a tour and view the inspection report.

Gupta Group
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
+1 408-763-8131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Just Listed, Designer San Jose townhome in a great community By Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.