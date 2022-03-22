Just Listed, Designer San Jose townhome in a great community By Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- This home is located within The Greens at Palima, an amenity-rich gated community less than 10 miles from Downtown San Jose.
With engineered wood flooring that embraces its entire floor plan, a gas log fireplace that adds warmth to the living room with the suite of ultra-modern appliances and solid surface countertops that bring functionality to the kitchen with a paved alfresco area as well as the well-appointed laundry room that provides access to the one-car garage.
The U-Shaped kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher, bottom drawer refrigerator, oven/range, and built-in microwave. The floors are engineered wood with white cabinets and granite countertops. Opposite the kitchen, there is an additional nook that can be used as a sitting room or a dining area. Between the kitchen and the nook sits a sliding glass door that leads to the private fully fenced patio.
The dining room sits in a shared space with the living room, and features engineered wood floors and off-white walls. From this room, the stairway and the home's entry can be seen.
The living room shares a space with the dining room and features 9-foot ceilings, and an 11 foot wide set of windows to allow for plenty of natural light. Above the gas fireplace sits a mantle perfect for decor or for the family television set.
The main bedroom is elevated with a walk-in closet and a double sink ensuite, while the two minor bedrooms are equipped with good-sized built-in wardrobes, Downstairs is a resplendent half bathroom plus a double-sink vanity in the primary bathroom can be seen from the primary bedroom. The vanity sits between the walk-in closet and the water closet. Inside the water closet, there is a glass-door walk-in shower with fancy hardware.
Take a dip in the community pool or walk to the local Palmia Park and located close to a number of reputable schools and has easy access to highways 85 and 87.
Full Address: 436 Ribbonwood Ave, SAN JOSE, CA 95123
Visit https://app.doorsey.com/property/470 to schedule a tour and view the inspection report.
Gupta Group
