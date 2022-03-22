Air-Based Tactical Data Link Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The tactical data link is a jam restraint and secure link that offers situational awareness to the solider.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tactical data link is a jam restraint and secure link that offers situational awareness to the solider. The tactical data link includes communication networks, sensors, interface, and computer hardware. Tactical data link used in exchanging battlefield execution capabilities and critical data. Tactical data link also enables digital battlespace. A tactical data link offers communication through radio waves or cable used by armed forces. The tactical data link can be used in various platforms such as the sea, air, and land. Tactical data link system helps with accurate and fast decision making as well as improve the effectiveness of planning. Tactical data link market is witnessing the significant growth due to the increasing military expenditure of countries such as China and India, owing to rising cross-border conflicts and territorial conflicts in the region.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11607

Major Market Players:

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., and Tactical Communications

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Increased geopolitical tension & security threats, demand for secure network, and increasing demand for the secure network to share data airborne radio communications at high speed are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global air-based tactical data link market. However, stringent military standards and reduction of defense budget may hamper the growth of the air-based tactical data link market. On the contrary, the demand for advanced communication systems and requirement of accurate & real time information in the battlefield are expected to further contribute in the growth of the global air-based tactical data link market in the future.

Military aircrafts require secure & reliable network during the combat missions. Conventional network systems can be easily jammed by enemy jammers, which can affect the operation. Hence, air-based tactical data link fulfils such requirement of military by providing more secure & reliable network. Therefore, demand of secure network is driving the global air-based tactical data link market.

Component

• Hardware

• Software

Application

• Command & Control (C2)

• Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Electronic Warfare (EW)

• Radio Communication

Platform

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

o Fighter Jets

o Air Refuelers

o Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in air-based tactical data link has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in the defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in the air-based tactical data link market.

• Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely effected growth of air-based tactical data link market, as tactical data link systems have wide applications in the military.

• Demand may rise extensively in global air-based tactical data link market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of COVID-19.

• Business development possibility to air-based tactical data link companies has been adversely affected due to overall shortage in demand of services of air-based tactical data link systems due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11607

Questions answered in the air-based tactical data link market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the global air-based tactical data link market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

