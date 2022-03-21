New Firefighting Equipment commissioned for the Fire Service

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 21 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. has commissioned seven (7) Utility Vehicles and twenty (20) Double Extension Ladders for the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS). A brief Commissioning Ceremony was held today, Thursday March 17, 2022 at the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Headquarters (North), Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Speaking at the Commissioning, Minister Hinds stated “the acquisition of these utility vehicles and ladders, is demonstrative of this Government’s commitment to provide the necessary resources to improve the firefighting preparedness, responsiveness and capabilities of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.”

The Minister shared a number of plans currently underway for the acquisition of other new appliances, as well as the upgrade and enhancement of Fire Service infrastructure. Minister Hinds indicated that Cabinet has approved the purchase of a custom-built water tender to augment the capacity of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, complete with a foam tank and specialized rescue equipment. The TTFS has also commenced a programme to repair Breathing Apparatus Sets. The necessary spares have been acquired and the exercise will be completed in phases. In addition, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service has recently added a series of new firefighting equipment to its arsenal of assets, including two hundred (200) lengths of 70 millimetre and three hundred and forty (340) lengths of 38 millimetre Lay Flat Fire Hoses. The TTFS has also ordered two (2) Airport Rescue Fire Fighting Vehicles and one (1) Mobile Water System which will soon be delivered.

Minister Hinds also took the opportunity to thank all the members of the TTFS for their continued diligence and service to the country, reiterating that firefighters put their lives on the line to save lives and property.

In his remarks, Chief Fire Officer Mr. Arnold Bristo said the acquisition of these utility vehicles and ladders has been highly anticipated and is necessary for the daily operations of the TTFS. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of National Security Executive Leadership for their support in the acquisition process. Chief Fire Officer Bristo noted that the TTFS is refining operations to ensure continuous growth and development. He said expansion, diversification and specialization within the organization’s ranks are already in train, with the aim of bolstering performance “in the service of the people” of Trinidad and Tobago.

Also present at the Commissioning Ceremony were Permanent Secretary (Ag.) of the Ministry of National Security Mr. Gary Joseph; Deputy Permanent Secretaries (Ag.) Ms. Dianne George-Thomas and Ms. Denise Phillip; Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mr. Andy Hutchinson and other Members of the TTFS Executive.

The new utility vehicles will be utilized throughout the Northern, Southern, Central and Tobago Divisions of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service to move personnel and equipment in the course of performing operational activities, inclusive of inspections of premises, fire investigations and hydrant patrols.

The additional ladders will be used to carry out the core function of rescue and firefighting operations, particularly as it relates to multi-storey buildings throughout Trinidad and Tobago.