Portwell to Develop and Deliver NVIDIA® Clara Holoscan MGX-based Hardware Solution
Collaboration with NVIDIA aimed at empowering medical devices and equipment with AI
This new solution will help developers shorten the development time of AI-inference for medical applications. It also reduces the need for regular costly cycles of software and hardware updates.”FREMONT, CA, UNITE STATE, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), announced today it is developing an NVIDIA Clara Holoscan MGX-based hardware solution aimed at AI-enabled medical devices and equipment. According to Jack Lam, American Portwell Technology’s senior product marketing director, Portwell has adopted the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI and Clara Holoscan MGX platforms to provide more value for AI-driven medical solutions as well as shortening development time.
Portwell plans to design modular computer hardware based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module. This new hardware will support 10GbE SFP+, NVIDIA RTX GPUs, M.2 expansions for WiFi and NVMe storage, high-quality display I/O and the capability of remote control and management. In addition to meeting NVIDIA's hardware requirements and specifications, the new product can be integrated with the Clara Holoscan MGX software stack, consisting of Yocto Linux OS, I/O drivers and NVIDIA acceleration libraries. The collaborative solution will be ready for the certification of IEC 60601-1 medical safety and EMC standards as well as IEC 61508 functional safety standard, and under within the risk management process of medical-grade quality management system.
Aimed at the medical market, applications include surgical video applications—endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy—surgical robotics, surgical microscopy, ultrasound, X-ray fluoroscopy, radiation therapy, interventional imaging and treatment systems, and more.
“This new product will help developers shorten the development time of AI-inference for medical applications,” states Lam. “It reduces the need for regular costly cycles of software and hardware updates and streamlines the edge AI medical device development problem to a simpler software-defined solution.
“This means,” Lam continues, “that this collaboration will provide developers with an AI computer and software development framework for building AI medical devices that feature advanced graphics, video and signal processing, from endoscopes through advanced surgical displays and more. It also benefits from long life cycle program (LLP) support, including NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, select discrete GPUs and smart NIC components. NVIDIA also provides long-term whole-stack software support for 10 years. And as usual,” he confirms, “customers can benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, and they also gain peace of mind from the long product life span support inherent in every Portwell product. Simply stated,” Lam adds, “this new AI medical computer enables startups in this field to enter the market more quickly and easily.”
About Portwell
Portwell, Inc., a Titanium Partner of the Intel® Partner Alliance, designs and manufactures a full range of IPC products, embedded architecture solutions and communications appliances. Portwell provides complete design, development and manufacture services to accelerate customers’ time to market, and reduce project risk and cost. American Portwell Technology, Inc., is Portwell 100% owned subsidiary located at Fremont, California, an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). Both Portwell and American Portwell Technology are ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified companies that deploy quality assurance through product design, verification and manufacturing cycles. For more information about Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
