Portwell to Develop and Deliver NVIDIA® Clara Holoscan MGX-based Hardware Solution

Collaboration with NVIDIA aimed at empowering medical devices and equipment with AI

This new solution will help developers shorten the development time of AI-inference for medical applications. It also reduces the need for regular costly cycles of software and hardware updates.”
— Jack Lam, senior director of product marketing at American Portwell
FREMONT, CA, UNITE STATE, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), announced today it is developing an NVIDIA Clara Holoscan MGX-based hardware solution aimed at AI-enabled medical devices and equipment. According to Jack Lam, American Portwell Technology’s senior product marketing director, Portwell has adopted the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI and Clara Holoscan MGX platforms to provide more value for AI-driven medical solutions as well as shortening development time.

Portwell plans to design modular computer hardware based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module. This new hardware will support 10GbE SFP+, NVIDIA RTX GPUs, M.2 expansions for WiFi and NVMe storage, high-quality display I/O and the capability of remote control and management. In addition to meeting NVIDIA's hardware requirements and specifications, the new product can be integrated with the Clara Holoscan MGX software stack, consisting of Yocto Linux OS, I/O drivers and NVIDIA acceleration libraries. The collaborative solution will be ready for the certification of IEC 60601-1 medical safety and EMC standards as well as IEC 61508 functional safety standard, and under within the risk management process of medical-grade quality management system.

Aimed at the medical market, applications include surgical video applications—endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy—surgical robotics, surgical microscopy, ultrasound, X-ray fluoroscopy, radiation therapy, interventional imaging and treatment systems, and more.

“This new product will help developers shorten the development time of AI-inference for medical applications,” states Lam. “It reduces the need for regular costly cycles of software and hardware updates and streamlines the edge AI medical device development problem to a simpler software-defined solution.

“This means,” Lam continues, “that this collaboration will provide developers with an AI computer and software development framework for building AI medical devices that feature advanced graphics, video and signal processing, from endoscopes through advanced surgical displays and more. It also benefits from long life cycle program (LLP) support, including NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, select discrete GPUs and smart NIC components. NVIDIA also provides long-term whole-stack software support for 10 years. And as usual,” he confirms, “customers can benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, and they also gain peace of mind from the long product life span support inherent in every Portwell product. Simply stated,” Lam adds, “this new AI medical computer enables startups in this field to enter the market more quickly and easily.”

About Portwell

Portwell, Inc., a Titanium Partner of the Intel® Partner Alliance, designs and manufactures a full range of IPC products, embedded architecture solutions and communications appliances. Portwell provides complete design, development and manufacture services to accelerate customers’ time to market, and reduce project risk and cost. American Portwell Technology, Inc., is Portwell 100% owned subsidiary located at Fremont, California, an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). Both Portwell and American Portwell Technology are ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified companies that deploy quality assurance through product design, verification and manufacturing cycles. For more information about Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

Product Contact:
Jack Lam
Senior Product Marketing Director
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3315
Jack@portwell.com

Media Contact
Sophie Wang
Marketing Specialist
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3354
sophie.wang@portwell.com

Jack Lam
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3315
Jack@portwell.com
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

