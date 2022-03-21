Submit Release
Monastery Lake reopens for fishing just in time for spring

SANTA FE – After a winter closure, the Benedictine Monastery Lake, near the village of Pecos, has been freshly stocked with trout and reopened for fishing at 8 a.m. Monday, March 21. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

If you are planning a fishing trip this spring, the Department has several tools to help you. The Weekly Fishing Report provides up-to-date information on fishing conditions at numerous water bodies throughout the state. The Fishing Conditions and Trip Planner is full of figures depicting fishing conditions for several species and water bodies throughout the year. Additionally, the interactive Fishing Waters Map contains a wealth of information on fishing locations in New Mexico, displaying hundreds of fishing access points with information on fish species available, facilities, accessibility, boat ramps and general regulations.

Anglers are reminded that their 2021-2022 fishing licenses will expire on March 31, 2022. Fishing licenses for the 2022-2023 season will go on sale starting March 23, 2022, and will be valid from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

