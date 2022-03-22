U.S To Be A Highly Opportunistic Market, Accumulating 26% Of Global Milk Thistle Supplements Revenue
Milk thistle supplements market concludes that the industry is anticipated to reach US$ 103.14 Mn by 2022.UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global milk thistle supplements market is estimated to surpass the value of US$ 204 Mn by 2032 end, showing significant growth within the herbal supplement industry. The recently published report by Fact.MR estimates that the global milk thistle supplements market is projected to witness a positive growth rate of 7.06% CAGR by the end of the forecast period (2022-2032).
Silymarin, known for its antioxidant properties, is an active ingrediepnt of milk thistle supplements used to treat liver disorders. Furthermore, the global market for milk thistle supplements is likely to benefit from the strong growth of herbal supplement sales in the coming years. Additionally, the global milk thistle supplements market is predicted to gain momentum due to an increase in consumer awareness and the growth of dietary healthcare trends.
Can Milk Thistle be used as Natural Alternatives to Conventional Medicine?
With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for natural and organic medicines on the market. Increasing awareness about the side effects of certain medications has led to increased demand for ayurvedic treatments. Concerns around the world related to weight loss, diet plans, and medications that reduce weight have fueled a rise in demand for milk thistle extracts.
With the increasing preference for botanical products, several new players are expected to enter the market for milk thistle supplements. Milk thistle extracts have emerged as one of the most popular choices to meet the growing demand for natural and effective skincare products on the market. Increasing demand for anti-aging effects and anti-inflammatory properties in consumers has propelled the market demand for milk thistle in the market.
Various industries are becoming increasingly interested in the use of milk thistle extract by people seeking treatment for liver disorders, biliary disorders, cancers, and other diseases.
Key Segments Covered in Milk Thistle Supplements Market Study
By Form :
• Softgel Milk Thistle Supplements
• Milk Thistle Supplements Capsules
• Liquid Milk Thistle Supplements
• Milk Thistle Supplements Tablets
• Milk Thistle Supplement Powder & Granules
By Sales Channel :
• Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Drug Stores
• Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Health & Beauty Stores
• Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Modern Trade Channel
• Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Direct Selling
• Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Third Party Online Channels
• Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Company Online Channels
Competitive Landscape
Increasing sales and market share of manufacturers can be achieved by strategic collaborations with consumers. The introduction of new products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from natural products. By forming a strategic partnership, the company can increase its production capacity.
• In November 2021, with new initiatives coming up next year, dietary supplement firm BYHEALTH is improving the way it provides information related to which products contain which ingredients. Utilizing premium raw materials is one way for the company to ensure consumer safety together with product effectiveness and bioavailability. Raw milk thistle seeds that come with traceability certification will be made available to consumers who purchase the product through JD Tmall flagship stores. Furthermore, every buyer of the product will receive a certificate indicating where the firm seeds of milk thistle were planted. This will be a very creative way to connect with customers.
Key Manufacturers of Milk Thistle Supplements Profiled by Fact.MR
• Doctor’s Best
• Nature’s Bounty Co.
• Divine Bounty
• Jarrow Formulas Inc.
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Now Foods
• Integra Nutrition Inc.
• Swanson Health Products
• Blackmores Ltd.
• 21st Century Healthcare Inc.
• Halal-Pharma International Ltd.
• Nature’s Best
• Nested Naturals Inc.
• Indena SPA
• Amway
• Euromed S.A
• Naturex
• Bio-Botanica Inc.
• The Bioforce Group
• Maypro Industries
• Natural Field Enterprise Limited
• Sunergetic
• North Folk Nutra
• Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
• Others
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• By form, milk thistle supplement powder & granules likely to surge at a 6% CAGR
• Online milk thistle supplements sales via company websites to gather considerable momentum
• U.S to be a highly opportunistic market, accumulating 26% of global milk thistle supplements revenue
• India to be the dominant market for milk thistle supplements, yielding 1/3rd of global sales
• U.K likely to accumulate a market share of 28% during the 2022-2032 assessment period
• Global market for milk thistle supplements expected to grow nearly 2x until 2032
What facilitated the sale of milk thistle in the United States?
A milk thistle supplement is one of the most commonly sold herbal products in the United States. Milk thistle sales, estimated at US$ 8.9 million, increased by 14% in 2000. Milk thistle can be purchased as a dietary supplement in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention USA reports that 52 million Americans (40% of adults) use complementary and alternative medicines. A Harvard Opinion Research Program survey found that most Americans regularly use dietary supplements to boost their immune systems.
As with other herbal ingredients, the Food and Drug Administration has not endorsed or recommended milk thistle as a treatment for any medical condition. Since herbal products such as milk thistle are not classified as drugs and are not supervised by the US Food and Drug Administration, there is presently no regulation of herbal products in the United States.
Even though milk thistle grows wild in many areas of the United States, it is possible to grow this plant or to buy it in supplement form at health food stores to supplement its health benefits. As per Fact.MR, milk thistle sales are likely to comprise 26% of the global market.
