THE WOMEN’S FOOTBALL LEAGUE ASSOCIATION (WFLA) ANNOUNCES ITS DECISION TO ADVANCE TO A 2023 SEASON LAUNCH

The WFLA Figures Path for a 2023 Season StartLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Football League Association (WFLA) announced Tuesday March 15th 2022, in a WFLA Owners Team Meeting its decision to Advance their season Launch to 2023. The WFLA Organization has concluded its decision based on the state of the nation.
Attempting to restart for a second time, The WFLA has determined a 2022 Season Launch would create too many challenges. Originally the Women’s Football League Association was set to launch its introductory season in 2020-2021 and was confronted with Covid 19, business closures, recruitment difficulties, boarder closures for International Athletes, as well as additional setbacks.
We are still facing some of these same challenges stated a Yvonne Battle, a Spokesperson for League, “now we are facing additional Covid 19 Variants with BA.2, recession issues, the Ukrainian War, internal impediments that would perhaps contest a successful season” Battle further explains. The League is now aiming to come back in 2023. This comes shortly after months-long internal conversations with additional management staff.
Battle further explicates, in effort to reinforce our belief and commitment to providing opportunities to women who deserve to play Women’s Full Contact Football, The WFLA is determined to establish a path forward for women to earn a Salary, Create a Fan Base, and provide the world with the “Passes, Plays, & Entertainment” that every other Football League delivers on the Field. Our hope is that we can continue to attract Sponsors, Fans and Athletes who believe in Women’s Contact Football and who support the reality that these women Athletes deserve to be compensated for their efforts.
As the Organization continues to build on its promise to deliver, as well as dedicating efforts to bridge relationships with additional athletic organizations, the WFLA is still positioning itself to be a notable contender in the Women’s Sports Industry. The Women’s Football League Association will resume its ability to support the organization through its strategic partnerships and will further develop opportunities for its Celebrity Team Owners and Athletes by way of its original business plan.
The WFLA is made up of 20 teams across the nation with very prominent owners. Among WFLA Franchise owners are Grammy Nominated rapper, entrepreneur, Ja Rule with New York Stars, Executive producer, Music Manager Debra Antney with Atlanta Amazons and WNBA Champion Tamecka Dixon who owns New Jersey Gems and newly added Platinum Recording Artist, Da Brat who will Launch her team in Chicago with Chicago Fire, in addition Thomasina Perkins Washington, Ex NFL Athlete Joshua Morgan, and Ash Samuels will own the Washington Team.
The WFLA Season will bring excitement as it launches its schedule to coincide with The NFL play schedules. The WFLA consist of 4 Divisions:
2022 WFLA SCHEDULE
EASTERN DIVISION 1 EASTERN DIVISION 2 WESTERN DIVISION 1 WESTERN DIVISION 2
ATLANTA AMAZONS NEW YORK STARS LOS ANGELES FAMES DENVER GOLD RUSH
BIRMINGHAM BOMBSHELLS NEW JERSEY SAN DIEGO TRIDENTS DALLAS DIAMONDS
NASHVILLE HONEYBEES WASHINGTON D.C. PHOENIX REDTAILS HOUSTON STAMPEDE
SOUTH CAROLINA DAMES NORTH CAROLINA LAS VEGAS QUEENS CHICAGO FIRE
FAYETTEVILLE FIERCE VIRGINIA GATORS SAN FRANCISCO SHARKS PORTLAND THUNDER
The WFLA’s Bowl of Champions is “The Diamond Bowl”. The WFLA will also conduct 2 more Professional Drafts before its official Season Launch, provide spectators with a Promotional Game Schedule Fall of 2022 as well as offer a full Entertainment Schedule for Each and every Game while it continues to build on its assets and resumes growing the spectacular Sport of Women’s Full Tackle Football.
