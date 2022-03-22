Bryn Carden Comments on Ways Startups Can Build Credibility and Authority

Entrepreneur, Bryn Carden, shares insight into the most effective ways she built credibility and authority for her startups.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryn Carden has always considered herself a philanthropist at heart which clearly shows through her business models. The young entrepreneur founded her first organization, Styles for Smiles, to sell bracelets to help support the Smile Train Organization. The second startup she involved herself in is a design brand she co-founded called BF Hats, which donates a percentage of every sale to the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Through both endeavors, Carden reflects on the importance of staying true to oneself and intentions, which requires remaining authentic during the business’ growth journey. She says that this is the first step in her eyes to building credibility and authority for a startup.

“Maintaining my authenticity as an entrepreneur allows for me to easily build trust-filled relationships between my business partners, clients, and the charities I want to work with,” said Carden. “If you are true to yourself as well as your business’ values and don’t sway where the wind blows, as so to say, it makes your good intentions clear to others. That makes it all the easier to practice ethical business, ultimately establishing credibility as a reliable and trustworthy source and brand.”

Carden has also elevated her organizations’ authority and credibility by creating and doing work worthy of referrals and upholding her strong performance efforts to meet set expectations. She notes that setting a standard that she knows she can meet one-hundred percent of the time is key, and that percentage also takes into account bad days. By setting a standard that she knows she will be able to meet no matter the day, she ensures follow-through but then strives to deliver above and beyond to build notability in her work output.

Doing good work leads to quality recommendations, further developing clientele and business growth, feeding into a positive and reputable presence in the industry. Building a respectable company in business takes time, and one way to speed up that timing is through personal branding.

Leaders who engage in building their personal brand alongside their startup brand boost credibility and authority for both efforts at the same time. Establishing confidence in leadership abilities through personal branding only improves the way others see a company’s brand, knowing that the business is in the good hands of the leader.

Hiring the right people whose morals and work ethic align with a business’ also has the same effect on a different level through customer interactions. Good quality employees can build a company’s credibility organically over time through practicing active listening and proactive communication with clients. To execute this strategy effectively, startups should avoid automating processes with consumers to ensure employees and clients interact and receive human-to-human help.

About Bryn Carden

Bryn Carden is a young entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion for real estate and design. She is currently studying at Neeley School of Business, pursuing a major in Finance with a Real Estate Concentration. Besides working towards her degree, she has already begun her entrepreneurial journey as a co-founder of BF Hats and a creator of Styles for Smiles - a company selling bracelets to help fund cleft palate operations for children in developing countries.