Paul Favret Announces Substantially Liquidating Its Oil and Gas Investments

Paul Favret has substantively liquidated its Oil and Gas Investments to pivot to sustainable investments such as Commercial Real Estate. Read on to learn more.

DENVER, CO, U.S., March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 21st, 2022, Founder and Owner of Abundant Investments Paul Favret announced it has substantively liquidated all its Oil and Gas Investments initiated in the past ten years to capture losses and pivot to more sustainable investments such as Geothermal, Solar, Wind, and Commercial Real Estate.

Many of the projects initiated during favorable oil and gas prices have been on a valuation roller coaster through the oil highs of 2014 at over $100 per barrel and through the incredible plummeting post-pandemic hitting a closing price of minus $37.45 on April 20th, 2020.

After the pandemic, shrinking oil prices remained below $50 a barrel for over 12 months forcing repayment demands from bankers and investors.

Abundant Investments Founder and President Paul Favret explained, "with improving energy prices and years of low or no profits, it was a suitable time to liquidate all historical energy investments, capture the losses, and move onto more inspiring sustainable investing themes. I became very discouraged in the industry starting in 2016, having recognized the inability of shale oil companies to drill economic wells at oil prices below $60. Most public oil shale resource companies overstated their reserves, production, and results to survive and keep the banks from calling in excessive loans. There are exciting times ahead in the oil industry; however, those oil investments come with many technical, political, and regulatory risks. With this country's genuine focus on alternatives, it is a suitable time to pivot."

Many geothermal, solar, and wind projects in the west have all the right ingredients to provide returns to shareholders while creating a sustainable energy future. Abundant Investments evaluates four new first-class projects for investments while seeking new investments principally in the western US.

Abundant Investments was founded in 2001 by Paul Favret to invest in energy, real estate, and equities.