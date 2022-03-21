Matthew Key Cumming, CEO of Cumming Consulting Group has expanded it's services

Matthew Key Cumming, CEO of Cumming Consulting Group is now providing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services.

SEO services will help you outrank competitors to drive in new customers.” — Matthew Key Cumming

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia-based entrepreneur Matthew Key Cumming is the CEO of Cumming Consulting Group, a successful marketing and project management consulting firm. Mr. Cumming has successfully built his company from a modest startup with only one small-time client to one that provides comprehensive services to some of the most well-known businesses in the world. His ability to organize and expand his company's services has been instrumental in its growth and success.

A native of Georgia, Mr. Cumming holds a bachelor's degree in communication and an MBA. He is also a PMI-certified project manager. After completing his education, Matthew worked for a number of well-known project management companies to hone his management and internet marketing skills. This experience has given him the knowledge and skills necessary to help his clients achieve their business goals. He decided to start his own business so that he could provide these same services to small and medium-sized businesses, which often lack the resources to hire expensive consultants.

The success of Cumming Consulting Group is a testament to the skills Matthew Key Cumming has. He has a team of experienced professionals who share his commitment to helping their clients succeed. From starting up with a few employees, Cumming Consulting has now grown to a staff of over one hundred. The company has also expanded its services to include social media marketing, SEO, and web development. This has allowed them to better serve their clients and meet the needs of today's businesses.

Cumming Consulting Group is a well-respected member of the business community and has been featured in a number of publications. Mr. Cumming and his team have provided expert commentary on a variety of business topics for news outlets such as USA Today, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and WSBTV.

In celebration of its 6th year anniversary, Cumming Consulting Group is hosting free marketing seminars and webinars for aspiring entrepreneurs in Georgia. The seminars will cover a variety of topics such as how to start a business, social media marketing, and project management. Mr. Cumming himself will be giving talks on the said events. According to him, he wants to give back to the community that has supported them over the years. They hope these seminars will inspire and help others achieve their business goals.

The highlight of their sixth-year celebration will be the Georgia Marketing Summit, which is tentatively planned for later this year. This is a one-day event where businesses can network, learn from experts, and get marketing advice. This event will be open to all entrepreneurs since it wishes to serve as a venue for company owners to grow their networks.

Cumming Consulting Group has come a long way since it started six years ago with just one small-time client. The company's achievements include being featured in a number of publications and being recognized as a well-respected member of the business community. Their most exciting accomplishment last year was their collaboration with an international business that assisted Cumming Consulting Group in broadening its services. They are still on the lookout for more one-of-a-kind chances that will assist their customers to succeed in today's competitive market.

Cumming Consulting Group has also expanded its customer base by reaching out to new clients and assisting organizations from a variety of sectors, including retail, automotive, and technology. They take pride in being able to supply cutting-edge solutions for businesses that will help them outperform their competition.

This 6-year milestone is definitely worth celebrating for Cumming Consulting Group as they continue strengthening their foothold in the industry. They are looking forward to more opportunities that will help them serve their clients better.

When asked about his 6-year journey, Cumming says "It's been an amazing ride so far, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for Cumming Consulting Group. We have a great team of talented individuals who are passionate about helping our clients succeed. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them to grow our business and make a positive impact on the lives of our clients."

The person in charge at CCG did not reveal all of their future plans, but he did say that cryptocurrency is important. This is a significant step for the firm because it would be one of the first marketing firms to explore this unexplored territory. Digital marketing is ever-changing, and Matthew desires his business to be at the forefront of those changes.

Matthew Key Cumming and his team at Cumming Consulting Group are excited to continue providing excellent marketing and project management consulting services to their clients. They will also be expanding their services to include social media marketing, SEO, and web development. This will help them serve the needs of businesses better. They will also be conducting more for aspiring entrepreneurs in Georgia. Mr. Cumming is also a featured speaker on the upcoming events which will cover: how to start a business, social media marketing, and project management.

In addition to all the celebration activities, team members of CCG will be rewarded with a special business trip. Matthew Key Cumming expresses his gratitude to his team for their continuous support over the years. Without them, he would not have been able to achieve all the success that CCG has accomplished.

Matthew is not only a CEO, he is a philanthropist. He is also a generous benefactor who supports organizations that assist the poor, especially in his hometown, Georgia. Since COVID-19 began, Matthew has increased his philanthropic activities as a compassionate humanitarian. She donated money to help those in need and also started a fundraiser to provide PPE for front-line workers.

He is also a supporter of an organization that builds houses for the homeless. Matthew believes that everyone deserves a chance to have a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. He has been part of this organization since he graduated from college. He volunteers to help build houses and also donates money to help fund the construction of new homes.

Matthew is a highly energized, optimistic young man with an admirable desire to educate new entrepreneurs. He mentors at least 10 individuals each year, many of whom have gone on to launch successful businesses on their own. His mentorship programs include both one-on-one mentoring sessions and group mentoring seminars. He is always looking for new opportunities to help budding entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground.

Matthew Key Cumming is an exemplary person who demonstrates that success is possible through dedication, hard work, and determination. He is an excellent role model for young entrepreneurs who are just starting out. He is also a great example of how businesses can grow and succeed with the right mentorship and guidance.