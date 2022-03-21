Attorney General Josh Stein Continues to Defend the SAFE Child Act

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 21, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today issued the followed statement after filing a friend-of-the-court brief defending the SAFE Child Act in a North Carolina appellate court case.

“A key purpose of the SAFE Child Act was to give people who were abused as children the ability to confront their alleged abusers in court. That includes the institutions that negligently allowed the abuse to happen and failed to act to protect our kids. I drafted and championed and the legislature enacted the SAFE Child Act to give victims their day in court to hold accountable those who harmed them. My office will continue to defend this law.”

A copy of the brief is available here.

