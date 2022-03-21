Drag Reducing Agents Market Developments, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts 2021–2030|Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec

Drag Reducing

Drag reducing agents are high-molecular-weight substances that are injected into a pipeline to reduce turbulence and thereby boost the pipeline.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Drag Reducing Agents Market By Resin Type (Polymer, Surfactant, Suspension/ Suspended Solids Other) By Application (Crude Oil, Multi-phase Liquid, Refined Products, Heavy, Asphaltic Crude, Water Transportation, Other) By End User(Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power & Energy, AgricultureOther) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Drag Reducing Agents Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The Drag Reducing Agents market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

The global Drag Reducing Agents market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into grade 0, high sulfate resistant and moderate sulfate resistant. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore. On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc., NuGenTec, Oil Flux Americas, Sino Oil King Shine Chemical, Superchem Technology, The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Drag Reducing Agents market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Drag Reducing Agents market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Drag Reducing Agents market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

