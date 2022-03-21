Ronn Torossian On Why Companies Need a Media Emergency Playbook

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian says that regardless of the industry, every company should have a media emergency playbook. If a company has a crisis, its owners or representatives will likely be asked to comment on it to the media—it doesn't matter if it is the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or an up-and-coming executive at a small business.

The playbook doesn't have to be fancy; it can even be a few sheets stapled together. But it needs to look professional and serve as a reference guide for key spokespeople. It should include important information about the organization and its leaders; information such as key messages, and relevant facts and quotes. It is also wise to include responses to questions that may come up in a crisis.

The playbook should be customized for each company and spokesperson so that when an issue arises, the spokesperson can use it as reference material during an interview, or as preparation for one. The media is a powerful force, and how its members are dealt with in an emergency can shape the public perception of a company.

Many businesses don't have a media emergency playbook. For those that don't know what that is, it is exactly what it sounds like: a document or set of documents that outline what to do in the event of various crises. It is also known as a crisis communication plan.

Companies that don't have one are not alone; an estimated 75 percent of businesses don't have an emergency playbook on hand. That makes perfect sense; after all, no one wants to think about the worst-case scenario.

Just like one must have an emergency preparedness plan for businesses, there’s also a need to have a media emergency playbook too. In today’s digital world, someone can post a negative review or comment about a business in seconds, so having a plan for how to respond is critical.

The first step is to assess what the risks are by looking at the given industry and organization. What are the possible scenarios that could occur, and what would be their financial impact?

Once an assessment of potential scenarios is complete, the next step is to develop a plan on how to mitigate risk if these scenarios arise. Once a crisis playbook has been developed, it should be tested with role-playing, as this will help keep organizational teams prepared.

A crisis can hit a company in many ways—from an accidental product recall to a social media scandal. In any situation, it's important for companies to be prepared to react quickly and appropriately. The key to handling a potential crisis is to have a plan of action and practice it.

The Role of Media Training

The best way for companies to be prepared for a public relations disaster is to invest in media training for their management team. A great media trainer will provide both instruction and practical exercises, so that individuals who may speak on behalf of the company are ready when the heat turns up.

It is crucial to be comfortable guiding people through realistic role-playing scenarios and providing objective feedback after each exercise.

