Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published March 21, 2022)

DNR webinars cover steelhead fishing, fishing for rough fish

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into two upcoming webinars.

The first webinar on fly fishing for steelhead will be at noon on Wednesday, March 23. James Burnham, R3 coordinator, and Aaron Gerlovich, a director with Minnesota Steelheader, will talk about the thrill of fly fishing for steelhead in the springtime surrounded by some of the state’s most rugged and picturesque scenery: Minnesota’s north shore of Lake Superior.

The second webinar on fishing for rough fish will be at noon on Wednesday, March 30. Corey Geving, founder of roughfish.com, will talk about why some fish have been called “rough fish,” why to fish for them and how to catch them.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free and registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.

Ways to broaden skills: learn to hunt turkeys, fish for trout

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has opportunities available for anyone interested in learning to hunt turkeys or fish for trout ahead of spring turkey hunting and trout fishing seasons.

Turkey hunting begins Wednesday, April 13, and the stream trout opener is Saturday, April 16.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt turkeys or fish for trout is invited to watch how-to webinars previously recorded and posted by the DNR. The webinars on turkey hunting, trout fishing, and a variety of outdoors topics are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series the DNR began in March 2021 to share knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Recorded webinars are available online.

Additionally, each year the DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation cooperate to offer mentored hunts, in which experienced volunteers explain safe hunting techniques, how to call-in turkeys, hunting tactics and field dressing a bird. A limited number of spots are available for these hunts. Details can be found on the DNR’s learn to hunt opportunities page.

