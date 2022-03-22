Diaspora Psychedelic Society Introduces its Specially Designed Psilocybin-Supported Wellness Programs to the Public

Diaspora Psychedelic Society Logo

Through its uniquely skilled team, DPS is perfecting the art of psilocybin-supported wellness programming that promotes healthy, peaceful, and balanced living

ST. ELIZABETH, JAMAICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diaspora Psychedelic Society – the Jamaica-based psychedelic society known for promoting the idea that psychedelics and sacred medicines are not only for addressing mental health issues – is proud to offer a variety of specially-crafted psilocybin-supported wellness programs to the public.

Designed by a team of clinical and psychedelic professionals with decades of experience, Diaspora Psychedelic Society aims to utilize psilocybin and DMT in a safe and natural way that helps users explore existence, celebrate life, and further the reality of healthy, peaceful, and balanced living in this world. The society currently offers four distinct exploration programs for its members:

• Microdosing Day Trips ($279 per person) featuring guided psilocybin micro dosing excursions that take guests to a privately-owned natural preserve and bird sanctuary in the mountains

• Our 5-day, 6-night Warrior’s WayTM workshops ($3,750 per person, double occupancy) where participants explore how to transcend limited daily perspectives in their personal quest for meaning, unity, and serenity

• Private Exploration ($3,750 per person) that combines personalized sacred medicine encounters with qualified integration specialists who work with participants to release trauma and cultivate balance, calm, and renewal

• End-of-Life Transition services ($3,750 per person, double occupancy) overseen by qualified death doulas and end of life care specialists specifically designed to ameliorate the fear, anxiety, and depression associated with end-of-life care transition

Microdosing Day Trips and Private Exploration sessions are flexible and open for booking at any time, with The Warrior’s WayTM workshops and End-of-Life Transition program offered via scheduled group retreat format.

“Here at the Diaspora Psychedelic Society, all of our activities are carefully curated by experienced professionals that have a deep breadth of experience in the sacred medicine space,” says Omar Thomas, Founder of Diaspora Psychedelic Society. “Through our programs, our skilled teams provide guest with a wide range of psilocybin-supported activities that are designed to offer renewal and deeper connection that transcends their time here with us”

He added, “Whether you’re looking for help with releasing trauma, seeking to explore reality, or anything in between – we’re here for you.”

