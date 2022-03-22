Ronn Torossian Puts Out Tips for Google Remarketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, says according to marketers, between 2-4% of the total amount of a website's visits end up in conversions. That means companies must figure out different ways to not only get buyers to visit their websites but also ways of getting them to convert. One helpful way to do that is by creating remarketing campaigns on the Google Ad network. Remarketing campaigns are meant to show ads to potential customers who have already expressed their interest in a business by visiting its website or app. This is a very effective marketing strategy that can help companies stay connected with their target audiences while building more brand awareness.

Remarketing Campaign Goals

Companies tend to create one of the three most common types of remarketing campaigns. The first type is the type of campaign that is aimed at people who haven't yet taken a specific action on a company's website, such as opting into the call to action on a company's landing page. The second type of campaign is directed at consumers who have taken a certain action in the buying journey, such as checking to see the items they've added to their cart. These consumers still haven't completed their purchase, however, and may have abandoned their carts. The last type of campaign is for consumers who haven't seen a specific page that a business wants them to see, such as a page with more promotional content. It's important that companies understand precisely what action they want consumers to take when creating remarketing campaigns, so they can choose the right type.

Remarketing Lists

When creating remarketing campaigns, companies must do two things—create a remarketing list and run a campaign targeted at that list. The first step requires companies to go through all the steps on Google's AdWords platform to create an advertising campaign, and to choose one of the four types of audiences. Those four audience types are: the audience consisting of people who have already visited the company's website; the people who have used its mobile app; the people who have interacted with the company's videos; and the people who have shared their email addresses with the business.

Remarketing Campaign

After a business has gone through all the required steps to create an ad campaign on Google AdWords, designed the right type of campaign, and selected the right remarketing list, it's time to set up the campaign and run it. Most businesses get a lot of advantages from running remarketing campaigns, especially if those campaigns have been created around the right goals for the business. This strategy allows companies to focus their marketing efforts to ensure they're generating the best possible results. These types of campaigns can be created to target all kinds of consumers that a business could potentially not have gotten to convert quite yet because these consumers weren't at the right point in their buying journey.

