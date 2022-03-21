Welcome ceremony held for Malaysian PM

VIETNAM, March 21 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob at the welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob was welcomed to Việt Nam at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Monday morning presided over by PM Phạm Minh Chính.

Also present were ministers and leaders of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Training, and Vietnam News Agency.

The two PMs held talks following the ceremony.

This is his first tour to Việt Nam since Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob took office in August 2021.

The Malaysian PM is also scheduled to meet Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ.

The visit by Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob aims to further bilateral relations and cooperation in the post-pandemic period. It also offers a chance for both sides to explore new aspects of bilateral ties, discuss regional and international issues of common concern, and promote bilateral trade and investment.

The Việt Nam-Malaysia traditional friendship and strategic partnership have been thriving ahead of the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1973-2023). — VNS