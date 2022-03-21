Việt Nam, Malaysia issue joint press statement

VIETNAM, March 21 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob held talks in Hà Nội on March 21 as part of the latter’s two-day official visit to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Malaysia have issued a joint press statement within the framework of the Việt Nam visit by Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and a high-ranking delegation of the Malaysian Government at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. The following is the full text of the joint press statement.

1. At the invitation of H.E. Mr. Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, H.E. Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, paid an official visit to Việt Nam from March 20-22, 2022. The visit demonstrated the strong commitment of both sides in advancing their long-term friendship and Strategic Partnership and heading together towards sustainable pandemic recovery.

2. During the visit, Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was accorded an official welcoming ceremony; and held bilateral talks with Prime MinisterPhạm Minh Chính. The Prime Minister of Malaysia also paid courtesy calls on H.E. Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, H.E. Mr. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the State, and H.E. Vương Đình Huệ, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

3. Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính witnessed the exchange of bilateral documents, including the Memorandum of Understanding on Legal Cooperation Activities; and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Workers. Both sides further signed a Letter of Intent expressing the intention to facilitate work towards the finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Diplomatic and Foreign Relations of Malaysia and the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam on Cooperation in the Field of Training Diplomats. Both sides also welcomed the Professional Cooperation Agreement signed between the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) and Vietnam News Agency.

Strengthening the Việt Nam – Malaysia Strategic Partnership

4. The leaders commended the strong and substantive development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Both sides agreed to further strengthen political confidence and develop Việt Nam - Malaysia Strategic Partnership in a deeper and more comprehensive manner ahead of key milestone of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.

5. Both sides affirmed commitment towards deepening political and economic cooperation by promoting and conducting regular high-level engagements, strengthening existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, notably the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation (JCM) and the Joint Trade Committee (JTC). Both sides agreed to continue working closely for the effective implementation of their signed agreements, including the Việt Nam – Malaysia Plan of Action for implementation of the Strategic Partnership for 2021 – 2025.

6. The Leaders emphasised the importance of steadily promoting a strong, balanced and sustainable two-way trade striving towards the target of 18 billion USD by 2025 with a view to having balanced trade between both countries. In this regard, they agreed to explore ways to improve market access for key export products of both countries, including agriculture and aquaculture products, Halal products, processed foods, electronic components and products.

7. Việt Nam’s Leaders highly valued the fact that Malaysia is the second largest ASEAN investors in Việt Nam with the total registered capital of 13 billion USD. Both sides agreed to further facilitate the expansion of investment in the two countries, particularly in high potential areas such as automation, smart logistics, innovation, high technology, digital economy, digital transformation. The Leaders also agreed to undertake joint efforts in taking advantages of new trade agreements of which the two countries are members, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to further deepen their trade linkage.

8. The Leaders expressed satisfaction over the defence and security cooperation and agreed to enhance information exchange and cooperation between the Navies and the Coast Guards of the two countries to effectively address emerging maritime issues. Both sides agreed to strengthen maritime and ocean cooperation through prioritizing sustainable development of maritime economy, management of maritime resources and protection of marine environment.

9. Both sides requested to effectively implement the newly renewed MOU on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Workers. The Leaders committed to continue promoting people-to-people exchange through the enhancement of cooperation in areas of education, culture and tourism.

10. Malaysia continues to offer opportunities for Vietnamese officials to participate in the training and capacity building courses under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Recovering together towards sustainable socio-economic development

11. The Leaders reiterated the importance of closer cooperation towards socio-economic resilience and sustainable development at post COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations for a new Agreement on Air Services and welcomed the early conclusion of the agreement on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which will facilitate the safe and regular commercial travel between both countries.

Regional and International Cooperation

12. The Leaders exchanged their views on key global and regional developments. Both sides committed to enhance coordination on building ASEAN Community, including the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision under Malaysia’s role as the permanent shepherd. They expressed support for ASEAN’s active role in assisting Myanmar to overcome the current crisis, and to return to normalcy, including the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

13. The Leaders reiterated ASEAN’s consistent position on the South China Sea and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and over-flight in and above the South China Sea, and peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety, and were encouraged by the progress of the substantive negotiations towards the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including 1982 UNCLOS. They emphasised the need to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the COC negotiations.

14. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the significant outcomes of the visit which helped to further the friendship and Strategic Partnership between Malaysia and Việt Nam. Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob highly appreciated the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to the Malaysian delegation by the Leaders and the people of Việt Nam during his visit. The Prime Minister of Malaysia further invited the Leaders of Việt Nam to visit Malaysia at the convenient opportunities. — VNS