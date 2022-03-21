Top legislator meets Malaysian Prime Minister

VIETNAM, March 21 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ welcomes Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hà Nội on Monday.

Chairman Huệ stressed that the Việt Nam-Malaysia bilateral relations are at a stage of fine development and the cooperation between the two countries have developed and expanded in many fields, including politics, national security and defence, economy, commerce, investment and labour.

He proposed the two governments soon implement cooperative measures for mutual socio-economic recovery and development and wished Malaysia would continue to create conditions for Vietnamese labourers to work in the country.

The top legislator affirmed that the National Assembly of Việt Nam attaches great importance to and always makes contributions to developing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He proposed the legislative bodies soon sign a cooperative agreement and to increase exchanges of delegations for boosting law building experience sharing and mutual understandings.

The Malaysian PM said Malaysia always attaches importance to strengthening and developing further the strategic partnership with Việt Nam and spoke highly of the role of the two legislative bodies in fostering cooperation. — VNS