Former NXIVM Insider Kelly Thiel's Tell-All "Unapologetically Glorious" Achieves #1 Bestseller
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star of the critically acclaimed Starz documentary series "Seduced," Kelly Thiel is now a Bestselling author with the release of her debut book, "Unapologetically Glorious." A gripping, dynamic narrative, her book uses the exposure and fall of NXIVM to reveal Kelly’s own vulnerabilities and how the process taught her the power in owning her story without shame or blame. It is available for purchase in paperback and for Kindle at kellythielbook.com.
In 2017, the chaos of the “self-help” organization NXIVM dramatically unfolded across national newsrooms day and night. Now in 2022, Kelly Thiel—mother, wife, daughter, and survivor—finally speaks her truth about her ancillary involvement on her terms. "Unapologetically Glorious"’s vivid storytelling weaves the cult into the fabric of Kelly’s life before and beyond NXIVM, giving readers a different account of the cult and showing it as just one dark strand in the glorious tapestry of life.
“I am so grateful for the enormous response of love and support I have received throughout this journey of writing this book. It has changed me forever. More importantly, I am so humbled that I get to share my story in the hopes that other people will be inspired to do the same and that we may all feel free to embrace our stories of struggle without shame or blame.” – Kelly Thiel
“Once I started reading Kelly’s memoir, I couldn’t put it down. Such bravery, authenticity, and heartfelt emotion. Plus, invaluable insights on cult dynamics – recruitment, indoctrination, psychological manipulation. Read this book and you will never again wonder how intelligent, successful, and engaging women can end up in a cult.” – Dr. Janja Lalich, Ph.D., Professor Emerita of Sociology at International Authority on Cults, Coercion Author, Take Back Your Life: Recovering from Cults and Abusive Relationships
From filming "Seduced" in the intimacy of her own living room to guest-speaking at a myriad of media engagements around the nation, Kelly has enthralled curious seekers for the last five years by having them ask themselves: would I know if I was in a cult? "Unapologetically Glorious" is a love letter to the woman Kelly Thiel was, the woman she is, and the woman she is becoming—a lesson to all people grappling with their identity or facing similar circumstances.
About Kelly Thiel:
Kelly is an accomplished voice actress, author, speaker, consultant, and survivor of the notorious NXIVM cult. Kelly was featured in the critically acclaimed Starz documentary series "Seduced" and speaks around the nation about her personal journey on conquering her own trauma to, in turn, help men and women facing similar adversities or traumas to conquer their own and rediscover themselves.
Paige Leighton
