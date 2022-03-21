Surgical Blades Market is Poised to Reach a valuation of nearly US$ 180 Mn by the end of 2027

Surgical Blades Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Surgical Blades Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Surgical Blades Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global surgical blades market is anticipated to exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment and is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 180 Mn by the end of the assessment period in the year 2027.

Due to the increasing number of surgeries being conducted throughout the world owing to a rising burden of diseases, increase in the number of trauma cases and an increasing geriatric population, the market for surgical blades is receiving a major boost. Also, with the improved access to healthcare throughout the world, the number of surgeries being performed is also rising, leading to the growth in the market for surgical blades. Also, there are no stringent regulatory conditions imposed on the production and introduction of surgical blades in the market, and this factor is also responsible for the growth in the market for surgical blades.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Cincinnati Surgical Company Inc., PL Medical Co., LLC., SouthMedic, Swann-Morton Limited, Havel's Inc., Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd, VOGT Medical, Medicom, Hill-Rom, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Beaver-Visitec International, MYCO Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Kai Industries Co., Ltd and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Surgical Blades Market.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast Analysis

Persistence Market Research presents a new research report on the global surgical blades market and this report studies all the major segments of the global surgical blades market in detail. In addition, this report covers all the major regional markets spread across different regions of the world and brings forth a detailed study that covers all the facets of the global surgical blades market.

The global surgical blades market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, material type and region.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast by Product Type

By product type, the global market has been segmented into sterile and non-sterile surgical blades. The sterile sub-segment is the largest product type in terms of value, and was estimated to be valued at US$ 96 Mn in 2017. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the period of assessment.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast by End User

The different end users in the global surgical blades market include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories. Hospitals are currently the largest end users of surgical blades and this segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 74 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2027, with a growth rate of 2.6% during 2017 – 2027.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast by Material Type

The two main material types used to manufacture surgical blades are stainless steel and high grade carbon steel. The stainless steel sub-segment is the largest in terms of value, with an estimated market valuation of nearly US$ 73 Mn by 2027 end, displaying a CAGR of 3.2% during the period of assessment.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Surgical Blades Market Manufacturers

Surgical Blades Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Surgical Blades Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

