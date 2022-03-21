Submit Release
The Attarde Foundation has been granted 501(c)(3) Status

AF tax exempt featured

The foundation qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attarde Foundation is a non-profit organization offering education as well as support to women's empowerment issues, a tribal area development initiative, and programs to help orphans and blind children.

The foundation qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. 501(c) status provides exemptions from federal income taxes for 29 types of non-profit organizations.

The foundation's main goal is to provide support to women. The foundation has been working on a variety of projects and initiatives in the areas of domestic and work harassment, leadership development, digital education for women, women's skill development, and women's health improvement.

In the rural areas of Maharashtra, India. Women have long been marginalized and oppressed. In the past few years, however, Attarde Foundation has been working tirelessly to change this. The foundation has been going to the most remote regions of the state, awakening every woman to her power and potential. They are helping them to see that they can live their lives with dignity and that they are not alone.

"Many worthy causes in the world need support. It takes a lot of effort to support a worthy cause. It is important to have strong partnerships in order to make this happen," said Mrs. Sunita Attarde, Director of Attarde Foundation. ''Our foundation is here to help those who are suffering or who are at risk. We desire to develop relationships with organizations that share our same values so that we can work together to make a difference."

The foundation is seeking donations from people who want to be part of this initiative and make a difference in the lives of these women. Donations can be made through their website, where you will find more information about their work and the impact your donation will have on these women.

Tax-exempt status is a designation that exempts the organization from paying federal income taxes. Under 501(c)(3), donations to Attarde foundation are tax-deductible. The donors can deduct their contributions to the non-profit organization on their federal income tax returns. Donors also get an acknowledgment letter from the Attarde Foundation.

Tax-exempt organizations are usually charitable, religious, scientific, or educational, and they operate for the public good. The main benefit of being tax-exempt is that it reduces administrative and compliance burdens for the organization.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights


Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.