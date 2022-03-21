MassDEP Fines Alpine Environmental, Inc. of Chelmsford for Asbestos Violations at a Commercial Office Building in Worcester 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed Alpine Environmental, Inc. of Chelmsford a penalty of $18,312 for violations of asbestos regulations that occurred during work it conducted at a commercial office building located at 440 Lincoln Street in City of Worcester. Responding to a complaint, MassDEP observed that the asbestos abatement work area containment had numerous large breaches and the air filtration unit had several rips in it allowing exhausted air from inside the containment to enter adjacent areas of the building.

Massachusetts asbestos regulations require that the asbestos abatement work area containment be leak tight and that the air filtration unit’s exhaust tubes be free of tears. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Alpine will pay $14,650 of the penalty, with the balance suspended for one year provided that the company has no further violations.

“As a licensed asbestos contractor, this company knows that MassDEP’s regulations require the asbestos abatement work area containment to be leak-tight and the air filtration exhaust tubes to be intact and free of any rips or tears. Asbestos is a known carcinogen, and by failing to follow required work practices, the company put workers, tenants and the public at risk,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Disregarding these requirements will result in significant penalties, as well as escalated cleanup, decontamination and monitoring costs.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

