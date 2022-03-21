MechCraft's First Offline Metaverse Event Concludes Its Work Successfully

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first offline event of MechCraft has concluded its work successfully which held in Australian Blockchain Centre, on March 10th with a specific view to 'Connect Metaverse | The Rise of GameFi & Virtual World'. The event was co-organized by MechCraft and Soon Metaverse. The event has brought together leaders in the areas of blockchain and create a better understanding of blockchain infrastructure. Expert says gaming will be the first real use case for the future of blockchain. Thousands of online attendees, key presenters and participants have benefited in many ways from this event. Our key presenters Hubert Jahja, Tran, Seabook Chen and Richard Vargas addressed to audience and shared knowledge and rich experience of application of the metaverse and GameFi industry.



The event started with short welcoming speeches by Dan Jian from MechCraft. He took the opportunity to thank the great and excellent support from MechCraft and Soon Metaverse and participants who attended the event.

Tran Siu from Soon Metaverse who shared the market opportunities brought by the global economic digitalization trend to the blockchain industry and the future development trend of the combination of Metaverse and blockchain technology. Tran mentioned that "The Metaverse will revolutionize urban planning, and it will shine in telecommuting, telemedicine, and all applications that can be remotely controlled using virtual reality."

Mr Siu holds a number of board positions in Melbourne. Mr Siu was also a former councillor and Deputy Mayor for the City of Brimbank in Melbourne's wests and advised for Federal and State Parliament for the last 10 years. Mr Siu has been a Board member of the Tourism Board for Melbourne's West, Committee member for the Australia Aviation Mayoral Conference. Mr Siu noted that " the meta-universe will transform urban planning and shine in telecommuting, telemedicine, and all the applications that can be manipulated remotely by using virtual reality."

MechCraft's Star Ambassador Hubert shared that the Play-to-Earn mobile games have become a trend in the gaming industry. Major companies and developers have entered the GameFi industry, showing that the current state of the market is ripe for future growth. One of the examples is Microsoft announced the acquisition of the game company Activision Blizzard on January 18. MechCraft is riding of this GameFi wave, and aiming to become the most influential GameFi in 2022.

A strategic cooperation ceremony between MechCraft and Soon Metaverse was held on the day. MechCraft Star Ambassador Hubert and Soon Metaverse representative Adam Wang exchanged their themed T-shirts representing the long-term cooperation between MechCraft and Soon Metaverse is expected to be drawing in and various forms of activities are to be organized in the future.

During the Panel Discussion session, blockchain researcher Seebook Chen, MechCraft representative Hubert Jahja, and Soon Metaverse representative Richard Vargas discussed the concept of the metaverse and how MechCraft uses the concept of the metaverse from science fiction to reality, bringing players the most realistic immersive gaming experience.

MechCraft hopes that the event has been fruitful, and the attendees will be able to make the most from it. But, of course the real measure of this event success lies in how it will affect users - their attendees or more precisely, how it will affect the actions people will take after them leave this event.

More announcements in MechCraft Twitter and discords. So hit that follow buttons now. Users can also learn more information about MechCraft World through channels:

Social Links

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBIqBseYEnfmeXm5Goxi8w4L5cSD3t2L/view?usp=sharing

https://twitter.com/mechcraftworld

https://discord.com/invite/buu4kYND8U

Media Contact

Brand: MechCraft

Contact: Media team

Email: Hello@mechcraft.world

Website: https://mechcraft.world/

SOURCE: MechCraft