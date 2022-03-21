Encore Renewable Energy expands project development team to support accelerated solar and storage development pipeline

Ralph Meima teams up with Jake Clark to lead development of over 80 MW of solar and energy storage across the U.S.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Renewable Energy, a leading full-service community-scale renewable energy development company, announced new leadership of their project development team. Ralph Meima joins the company as VP of Project Development, joining Jake Clark who is now VP of Project Development. Together, they will support the development of over 80 MW of solar and energy storage assets over the next year as Encore expands its geographic reach outside of the Northeast.

Ralph Meima joins Encore as Vice President of Project Development at Encore Renewable Energy. He brings nearly a decade of experience in solar energy development plus earlier work in international IT marketing, systems consulting, and software development. Ralph has been a local renewable energy advocate via the Brattleboro, Vermont Energy Committee (2012-2021). He has an engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins SAIS, and a PhD in management from Lund University, Sweden. He was also the founding director of the Marlboro MBA in Sustainability, 2006-12.

Jake Clark is now VP of Project Development. Since joining Encore in 2019 as a Project Developer, Jake has advanced Encore’s clean energy projects from inception through development, to the EPC phase, successfully developing more than 35MW of solar and storage projects in Vermont alone. Jake started his career in project management working for the Turner Construction Company on large-scale construction projects in New Jersey ($100MM – $250MM), with a focus on LEED building projects. Jake also worked in energy regulatory law in Washington DC, and as a Staff Attorney for the Vermont Department of Public Service representing the interests of the state in a variety of cases before the Public Utility Commission. Jake has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, and he earned his J.D. at the George Washington University Law School.

“Jake and Ralph’s leadership and depth of industry experience will support our rapidly growing project development team, deploying solar and storage assets in New England, the Central East Coast, and Western Markets,” said Chad Farrell, Encore’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We have a robust pipeline of projects upon which to execute and we're thrilled to have Jake and Ralph's steady leadership and management of our expanding project development activities.

Encore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leader in commercial renewable energy with a proven track record in solar development from concept to completion. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, their team specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of solar and energy storage projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports.


