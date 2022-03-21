Hiker Suffering from Unknown Medical Condition Rescued from Carter Hut

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 March 21, 2022

Bean’s Purchase, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers and search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Stonehearth Outdoor Learning Opportunities (SOLO), Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), and Mountain Rescue Services (MRS) responded to a call of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition at the Carter Notch Hut Friday night.

The initial call for help was received just after 7:00 p.m. from a Garmin alarm indicating a problem. The hiker, identified as Stephane Sinimale, 49, of Dubai, UAE, had hiked to the Carter Notch Hut where he had planned to spend the night. It was while walking around the hut that he started experiencing a concerning medical ailment that necessitated a rescue response.

Due to the nature of the reported medical condition and distance to the nearest road, calls were made to get as many volunteers as possible for a possible 3.9 mile carryout. Over twenty volunteers and eight conservation officers responded and hiked in to the Carter Hut to assist in the rescue. Volunteers with advanced medical training were able to provide a full assessment of Sinimale. With medication, rest, and a sudden improvement in the Sinimale’s condition, the decision was made to have him attempt to slowly walk out under his own power. The rescue team, along with a litter, stayed close behind Sinimale in the event he could not make it.

After two hours of hiking, Sinimale had to be placed in the litter to make it out the final mile to the trailhead. The rescue crew and Sinimale arrived at the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead at 2:00 a.m. Sinimale was then placed into the Gorham Ambulance, evaluated by EMS personnel, and ultimately transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further medical treatment.

No other information available at this time.