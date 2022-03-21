Trucker Tools To Implement Full Stack Integration with Turvo

Complements Turvo TMS collaboration platform with proven tools that extend value, help 3PLs, brokers streamline operations, improve data accuracy, reduce redundant manual tasks.

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va. and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools announced today that it is implementing a full-stack integration with Turvo , provider of the world’s leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain. Underway this month, the integration will enable Turvo customers to utilize the full suite of Trucker Tools Smart Capacity® broker productivity, truckload capacity planning and execution, visibility and carrier relationship management tools.

Turvo offers the world’s first modern, cloud-based TMS with a collaboration layer built-in to connect brokers, 3PLs, carriers, and shippers in a single social-media like network. Turvo helps unify systems, people, and processes to more efficiently plan, execute and settle, and provide complete visibility down to the end customer. On average, Turvo customers gain the ability to manage three times the freight, with a third of the headcount -- an industry game-changer. With Turvo Integration Hub, users have API rich architecture and the extensibility to innovate like never before.

With the integration of Trucker Tools, Turvo will be able to offer its customers seamless access to three proven digital freight management offerings, focused on streamlining interactions and business processes for brokers with truckload freight providers. Those include:

Predictive Freight Matching : Provides real-time capacity visibility and streamlined workflows to analyze, present and secure optimal load matches for participating carriers, dramatically reducing broker time and effort to cover a load. The software considers real-time factors and historical data to rank and present loads, considering the carrier’s profile and preferences, current or soon-to-arrive location and proximity to nearby loads. It also considers where the carrier is going next, using that intelligence combined with powerful algorithms to identify and rank future available reloads, enabling brokers to efficiently set up and manage multiple leg moves for carriers.





Provides real-time capacity visibility and streamlined workflows to analyze, present and secure optimal load matches for participating carriers, dramatically reducing broker time and effort to cover a load. The software considers real-time factors and historical data to rank and present loads, considering the carrier’s profile and preferences, current or soon-to-arrive location and proximity to nearby loads. It also considers where the carrier is going next, using that intelligence combined with powerful algorithms to identify and rank future available reloads, enabling brokers to efficiently set up and manage multiple leg moves for carriers. Book it Now ® : Automates the process by which a load is offered and accepted between carrier and broker. Carriers can view accurate, real-time available loads on their smartphone, including pricing, and if it’s a match for the trucker, do one-click load acceptance and confirmation. Manual booking, phone calls, emails, and texts with brokers are eliminated.





Automates the process by which a load is offered and accepted between carrier and broker. Carriers can view accurate, real-time available loads on their smartphone, including pricing, and if it’s a match for the trucker, do one-click load acceptance and confirmation. Manual booking, phone calls, emails, and texts with brokers are eliminated. Real-time Shipment Visibility : Provides an automated, real-time feed of shipment tracking data to Turvo’s TMS via the Trucker Tools mobile app on the driver’s smartphone. Utilizing the phone’s embedded GPS capability, accurate location updates are sent as frequently as every five minutes. Turvo users see the information presented as a graphic, visual ‘bread crumb’ display, mapping the shipment in real-time from pickup to delivery, providing a continually updated estimated time of arrival.



“In today’s digital freight environment, seamless integrations to best-of-breed technologies is critical to rapidly and immediately demonstrate value to brokers and 3PLs,” said Ron Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer, Turvo. “That is the power of Turvo, we offer point-and-click integrations to the industry’s most innovative software providers, and we’re excited to partner with Trucker Tools to offer our users modern, cloud-based TMS coupled with Trucker Tools real-time load tracking and predictive freight matching capabilities.”

Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools, noted that the new features will be fully embedded into the Turvo platform. “Users won’t have to toggle among screens to access and use them, customers can view the real-time location of trucks directly in the Turvo interface.”

Richardson emphasized that incorporating Trucker Tools app-based visibility data provides a real-time visibility component “that is capable of meeting or surpassing the visibility consistency requirements of even the largest shippers and brokers.”

Improving tracking compliance – how consistently and regularly truckers update in-transit location and delivery ETAs – is a recurring sore point with shippers and brokers, noted Gollapalli. “Our experience, over hundreds of participating brokers and thousands of carriers, is that once a trucker activates our tracking feature, it’s like ‘fire and forget’; updates happen automatically, the trucker is removed of the burden of check calls and other manual work.” He added that Trucker Tools research shows that once its tracking app is activated, brokers see trucker tracking compliance increase significantly, “from less than 50 percent, to over 90 percent. It’s a huge time-saver for both the broker and trucker,” he said.

Lastly, Richardson cited the benefit of Trucker Tools' large user community. The mobile driver app, which has 17 of the most sought-after features truckers want for managing their business, has been downloaded by more than 1.7 million truckers. It is actively used as an engagement and business management platform by over 190,000 small truckload fleets operating 10 trucks or less.

“Turvo customers gain visibility and access into an entirely new resource for capacity, already trained-on and familiar with a common app for doing business,” he noted. “In today’s capacity-constrained market that’s a major advantage. Offering carriers convenience and digital tools for finding the next load, booking it, and providing freight visibility only strengthens engagement with drivers.”

The Trucker Tools mobile app is one of the top-downloaded apps in transportation every month. Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less.

