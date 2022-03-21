Fertility services market Top Factors That Will Boost, Emerging Trends and Global Demand Forecasts, 2022-2026

Fertility Services M

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility services are availed by people who are unable to conceive naturally. These services assist infertile couples, single parents, and people from the LGBT community to procreate. IVF and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, surrogacy, and intrauterine insemination are some of the widely performed fertility services in Australia & New Zealand.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Australia & New Zealand fertility services market generated $709 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,020 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market is driven by increase in infertility rates, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in ART success rate, and growth in disposable income. Rise in prevalence of infertility due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Increase in demand for fertility services across Australia & New Zealand with rise in in the infertile population are key drivers of this market. Furthermore, technological advancements in ART procedures with growth in presence of the target population are expected to boost the fertility services in the coming years.”

Based on procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than one-third share in the Australia & New Zealand fertility services market in 2018. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to some key factors such as higher success rates associated with ICSI-IVF in case of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility, low sperm count, and others.

Key Findings of the Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market

On the basis of procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than one-fourth share in the Australia & New Zealand fertility services market in 2018.

Based on service, the egg and embryo banking segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment generated the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on country, New Zealand is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

