DevSecOps Market Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

DevSecOps is the abbreviation for development, security, and operations. Security to the software was added at the end of the software development cycle.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DevSecOps is a development approach that builds security in the process and automates the core security. Furthermore, in DevSecOps, the automated integration of security is done in all different phases of software development life cycle (SDLC) and not just added in the end of development.

Companies Covered : Synopsys Inc., Micro Focus International Plc., Chef Software, Check Point Software Technologies, Qualys Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies.

The changing priority of a company for improved security quality and resilience is the key driving factor of DevSecOps. Furthermore, the simultaneously working of development of software and automation of security reduces the time to bring the technology to the market. DevSecOps uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate many of its processes. Adopting DevSecOps helps the organization to address the business needs faster along with maintaining stable operations and keeping the enterprises secure. Moreover, many organizations have started adopting DevSecOps platform.

However, many try to get perfect security at every single stage of the development. This process requires time and patience but, many organizations give up due to long time wastage. Furthermore, DevSecOps technology integration and continuous development process of the security should be done simultaneously. Adding security features after DevOps is challenging as getting new DevOps tools to be compatible with the old security method is difficult.

Moreover, many organizations are still in the early stage of development of the market and are adopting different strategies to increase their market growth and boost their DevSecOps market size. For instance, Red Hat was acquired by IMB in 2018 to increase its market share in the DevSecOps industry.

