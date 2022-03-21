Allegri By Kalco Lighting Debuts New Showroom at High Point Market
Contemporary crystal lighting and modern designed showroom will offer a designer-driven experienceHIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegri Crystal by Kalco Lighting, the leader in luxury crystal lighting, will unveil new contemporary crystal collections, special collaborations and custom-crafted fixtures using Allegri’s signature precision-cut Firenze crystal and advanced LED technology in its newly designed showroom at the upcoming High Point Market on April 2-6, 2022.
Located on the second floor of the IHFC Design Center in Space H232, the new 3,000-square-foot showroom merges thoughtfully modern crystal lighting with elegant interiors and a new collaborative collection by interior designer Vanessa DeLeon to offer a rich, immersive experience.
“As we begin our second decade in luxury crystal lighting, we look forward to introducing our new and innovative contemporary crystal collections for the modern era in this exciting new space,” said Libby Hartman, creative marketing manager at Kalco Lighting and Allegri Crystal by Kalco. “We’re excited to invite Vanessa to help tell the Kalco and Allegri story—world-class finishes, intriguing shapes and artisan-made lighting within a design-driven culture.”
Kalco Lighting will showcase Ilumine, a collaborative collection of crystal lighting pendants, sconces and chandeliers by DeLeon, and the innovative new finish technology in the groundbreaking Esterno Cristallo, a contemporary series of crystal outdoor wall sconces featuring Allegri’s signature Firenze crystal encased in a matte black frame crafted from stainless steel. Stylized vignettes and an array of customized fixtures will also be on display to exhibit Kalco Lighting’s custom capabilities.
To celebrate its new showroom, Kalco Lighting and Allegri Crystal by Kalco will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on April 2 with champagne and mimosas and a Meet the Designer event with DeLeon, Takayuki Ishii, design director at Kalco Lighting, and Grace Denniston, designer, on April 3rd at 3:30 p.m. Additionally, Allegri will host 10 hand-picked influencers for a showroom tour and luncheon on April 4th.
For more information and event updates, contact Allegri by Kalco Lighting at 800-525-2655 or visit allegricrystal.com or the Exhibitor Profile at https://www.highpointmarket.org/exhibitor/details/14667.
About Allegri by Kalco Lighting
With its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Allegri by Kalco Lighting offers an array of contemporary crystal light fixtures to match any modern decor. Its collection of luxury crystal chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature Allegri’s signature Firenze™ crystal. Allegri’s exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. They are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficiency technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry’s most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures’ unique aesthetic.
