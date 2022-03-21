Hemophilia Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 44,089.71 million by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

Hemophilia Treatment Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hemophilia Treatment Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease, Treatment Type, Therapy, and End User, the global hemophilia treatment market is expected to reach US$ 44,089.71 Mn in 2027 from US$ 14,454.81 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hemophilia treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Hemophilia is a hereditary genetic blood disorder that affects the capacity of the blood to clot due to the lack of a particular protein needed for blood clotting. The hemophilia is graded as Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and C. Many recombinant drugs, such as an antihemophilic factor or Factor VII, are injectable. Injectables are used before surgery to control and prevent bleeding episodes since the onset of action is rapid in comparison with other forms. The growth of the global hemophilia treatment market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of hemophilia and rise in favourable government initiatives. However, high cost related with hemophilia treatment is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Hemophilia Treatmen Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Kedrion S.P.A., CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, and Baxter International Inc. The market players are focused towards acquisitions with industry players in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Novo Nordisk launched an antihemophilic product namely Esperoct. This product is likely to reduce the effect of hemophilia in adults and children with hemophilia A.

The hemophilia treatment market by product is segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, antifibrinolytic agents, desmopressin. In 2019, the plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates segment held a largest market share of the hemophilia treatment market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. The large share of plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates based hemophilia treatment can be attributed to various advantages offered by these hemophilia treatment, deep market penetration and variety of products offered by multiple players to suit diverse medical application. On the other hand, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Certain factors such as effectiveness of the hemophilia treatment in lesser time and better efficient blood clotting are expected to drive the segment growth

Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures and an increasing incidences of sports injuries are expected to upsurge the market growth. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder that stops the blood from clotting normally. The primary symptom is uncontrolled, often spontaneous bleeding in different areas of the body. According to data from the National Hemophilia Foundation in 2020, Hemophilia A happens in 1 in 5,000 live male births. Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B. The number of people with hemophilia in the US is anticipated to be about 20,000 individuals since 1994. Moreover, the incidence of hemophilia is not known across the world; however, it is likely to be above 400,000 people. Almost 75% of people with hemophilia worldwide are either undiagnosed or receive disparate treatment.

In Italy, according to the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, the number of registered people with bleeding disorders increased from about 7,000 in 2000 to ~8,500 in 2011, and more than 11,000 in 2015. The trend is due to an upsurge in the number of patients who are recorded, mainly in those with vWD type 1, mild hemophilia, or other factor deficiencies.

The prevalence of the disease in the Asian countries is also increasing at an alarming rate. For instance, as per the report of Haemophilia Foundation Australia, 2020, more than 2,800 people were diagnosed with varying degrees of severity in hemophilia in the country.

The report segments the global hemophilia treatment market as follows:

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Product

Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Factor VIII Market

Factor IX Market

Factor XIII Market

Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytic Agents

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Disease

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Treatment Type

On demand

Prophylaxis

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Therapy

Replacement Therapy

ITI Therapy

Gene Therapy

Antibody Therapy

