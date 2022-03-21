Webbing Market Statistics by 2028: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

Expanding application base of webbing to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers to boost its demand in the global market

The webbing market is projected to reach US$ 1745.84 million by 2028 from US$ 1,195.35 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Webbing is defined as strong woven fiber, which is available in flat strips or tube form and acts as a substitute of rope. Conventionally, webbing was produced using cotton and silk, however, polymer, nylon, and polyester are replacing the traditional material. Webbing is known for its properties such as convenience in use along with tensile strength, chemical resistance and the ability to replace steel wire, rope, or chain in diverse industrial end uses. Webbings are significantly used in military apparels, parachutes, climbing, automotive textile, fire safety gear, military goods, harnesses, packs, hiking gear and others. Other than this, webbing is extensively used to produce protective equipment for oil & gas workers and others.

With the significant investments in research and development activities, the use of webbing has been extended to several novel applications apart from conventional end uses, such as aerospace and defense, sports, textile, and fashion. In the aerospace industry, webbing is used in seat belts, designing cargo netting reinforcement, parachutes, and flight suits owing to properties such as high tensile strength. Further, webbing is effectively used to prepare uniforms and equipment, along with combat equipment such as military pouches, packs, personal load carrying equipment, and belts. The rising investments in advanced military products is expected to propel the demand for combat equipment, which is proliferating the growth of the webbing market. Webbing is used in the production of several sports items such as slings, harnesses, building materials for hiking, camping, and sporting equipment.

A few of the major key players operating in the webbing market are American Cord & Webbing Co., Inc.; Bally Ribbon Mills; Belt-tech.; E. Oppermann GmbH; Murdock Webbing Company; Inc.; Narrowtex Australia; National Webbing Products Co.; Ohio Plastics Belting Co; Ribbon Webbing Corp; and Tennessee Webbing Products. These market players are highly focusing on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings.

The webbing market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , and South America . Asia Pacific would hold the largest share of the market in 2021. The dominance of this region in the global market is primarily attributed to the presence of strong industrial sector, including the manufacturing units of several prominent enterprises. The demand for webbing is high in verticals such as automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial and safety, fashion accessories, textile, and sports goods. Further, the rise in investments in the manufacturing sector provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the webbing market in Asia Pacific. Favorable policies implemented by the government of India such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are expected to create sufficient growth opportunities for the diverse industrial bases, which, in turn, would boost the consumption of webbings in the region.

The growing focus toward personal well-being along with the increasing number of sporting activities such as camping, sports events, camping, hiking, and marathons is, therefore, expected to promote the demand for webbing. In the construction industry, webbing slings help raise up the tools and loads and can effectively wrap around odd-shaped loads at construction sites. Other than this, webbing is also used in the hardware industry by embedding with several forms of tie down hardware to extend its range of abilities. Polyester webbing is used in the preparation of pet leashes, collars, and harnesses. Also, nylon webbing is used in the production of outdoor furniture along with slacklining gear and tent adjuster. Additionally, in the medical industry, webbing is used in the preparation of safety bands and tapes in hospitals and other organizations. Several companies are offering webbing for diverse application bases. For instance, BRM manufactures webbing is ideal to use in a range of recreational applications such as binding tape, chin straps, harnesses, packs, climbing webs, parachutes, and balloon setups, which in turns propels the demand for webbing market.

On the basis of end-use, the webbing market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, military, industrial and safety, fashion accessories, E-textile, sport goods, marine, medical and others. In 2021, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share. Webbing is a significant component ofly manufacturing of used in preparation of production of seat belts, safety harnesses, pull straps;, edge binding for convertible tops;, straps and binding for luggage nets;, catch belts for airbags; and other such products in automotive industry so on. Rise in demand for vehicles in developing economies such as India and China are expected to proliferate is supporting the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Global status report on road safety, the rising focus towards growing important and awareness about wearing a seatbelt to minimize the risk of a fatality among front seat passengers and rear-seat passengers has promoted the demand for webbing. Additionally, the significant growth in automotive industry is expected to complement the growth of webbing market.

