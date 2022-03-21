Konstant Reports Strong Performance as Mobile App Development Company
This listing re-strengthens Konstant’s will to be the top mobile app development company in India!UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant, global technology services and digital transformation company got recognized as a top mobile app development service provider. These consolidated results were announced last week for Q1 2022, as approved by ITFirms’, and the Hindu - Premier News Agency in India.
"We are pleased to have continued our positive development services revenue momentum through the first quarter of FY22 on the back of robust demand, aggressive customer mining, and end-to-end digital transformation capabilities," said Vipin Jain, Chief executive Officer and Co-owner, Konstant Infosolutions.
Key Highlights in Q1
Global Capability Centres or Offshore Development Centres have helped global enterprises combat the digital wave. As a result, an increasing number of global enterprises are flocking to India given our top-notch IT talent and affordable operating costs.
We have worked around big multinational companies, start-ups, and open source professionals who were keen to tap local talent.
We banked upon the possibility of several start-ups and prominent multinational companies setting up technology and innovation centres in India, with plans to hire hundreds.
Key Reasons for This Recognition
Companies that were in contention for this listing had to comply with thorough criteria of requirements to justify their inclusion. This criterion includes industry reputation, online presence, cost of application development, and client feedback.
We have nurtured our software development experts to the point that now we are considered as a world-class destination for such services. The companies included in this list have proven that in the past twelve months and will continue to do so well into the future.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant Infosolutions is a global technology services company (web/mobile) that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences, and business outcomes by harnessing digital technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 2500 of the world’s most pioneering enterprises, Konstant brings extensive domain, technology expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Konstant is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 180 talented, and entrepreneurial professionals in India, Konstant is consistently recognized among the best places to work.
Vipin Jain
Konstant Infosolutions
+1 310-933-5465
