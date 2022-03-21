Sodium Percarbonate Market Value is Estimated to Reach US$ 581 Mn by 2031 End
Sodium Percarbonate Market Report By Type, By End Use - Regional Forecast 2021-2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Sodium Percarbonate Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Sodium Percarbonate to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527
Global volume consumption of sodium percarbonate, also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate, sodium bicarb, and baking soda, stood at around 1,106 kilo tons in 2020, accounting for 3.7% of total bleaching agent chemical consumption, and is poised to rise at a CAGR of around 2.8% to reach a volume of around 1,500 kilo tons by 2031-end.
Sodium Percarbonate Market Size Value in 2020 - US$ 560 Mn
Sodium Percarbonate Consumption Forecast for 2031 - US$ 670 Mn
Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) - 3.1% CAGR
North America Market Size in 2020 - US$ 137.9 Mn
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sodium Percarbonate. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sodium Percarbonate Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sodium Percarbonate market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sodium Percarbonate
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2527
Key Segments Covered in Sodium Percarbonate Industry Survey
- By Type
Coated Sodium Percarbonate
Uncoated Sodium Percarbonate
- By End Use
Laundry
Cleaning (Industrial & Household)
Water Treatments
Chemicals
Textiles
Pulp & Paper
Others
Competitive landscape
These players, over the years, have opted for in organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Moreover, over the past half-decade, sodium percarbonate companies have carried out extensive divestment strategies, thus downsizing the scope of their sodium percarbonate business activities.
Such key developments can be seen across the industry and have been included in the detailed published report by Fact.MR.
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2527
Widening Applicability in Non-conventional Sectors to Boost Revenues
The study underscores that although uncoated sodium percarbonate continues to witness significant adoption from various end-use sectors, such as laundry and pulp & paper industry, the demand for coated variants will grow considerably through 2029. The rising traction for coated sodium percarbonate will be prominently underpinned by its enhanced stability accountable for longer shelf life under high temperatures and humidity, and improved compatibility with additives of powder detergents.
As per the study, there remains a notable untapped potential for sodium percarbonate in some non-traditional application sectors, such as water treatments, textiles, and pulp & paper industry. While applications in commercial fish farm, denture cleaners and toothpaste, are particularly emerging lucrative for sodium percarbonate manufacturers and other stakeholders, an increasing focus on exploring a diverse application range is highly likely to impact the competition strategies in forthcoming years.
The study also opines that in line with the flourishing demand for liquid detergents, particularly in Western countries, a number of innovations are likely to open doors to myriad application opportunities for companies that are active in sodium percarbonate market. OCI Peroxygens LLC, a leading player in sodium percarbonate market, is using multiple advanced technologies to minimize the risk of undesired decomposition and delay natural decomposition of sodium percarbonate based products. The company is heavily investing in coating technology, stabilizing technology, and control process, which the study opines is likely to shape the market growth positively.
Though East Asia remains the leading market in sodium percarbonate landscape, the South Asia & Oceania cluster is likely to create a mine of opportunities for stakeholders in the near future. Structural opportunity in developing markets, such as China, India, and South Korea are estimated to drive long-term growth, supported by technology development.
Fact.MR study presents a long-term outlook of the sodium percarbonate market for the period 2019 to 2029. The sodium percarbonate market revenues are projected to roughly record a CAGR of 3% through 2029.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- What is the current market value for sodium percarbonate?
The global sodium percarbonate market value in 2020 was estimated to be US$ 560 Mn.
- At what CAGR is demand for sodium percarbonate poised to increase over the decade?
Sodium percarbonate consumption is expected to rise at a CAGR of around 3.1% during the period of 2021-2031.
- At what rate has sodium percarbonate consumption value grown over the past half-decade?
Demand for sodium percarbonate increased at a CAGR of around 2.3% over the past half-decade.
- What are the key trends identified propelling sodium percarbonate sales?
Recent surge in consumption of sodium percarbonate for its application as a bleaching agent in the pulp & paper industry has been identified as the latest trend.
- How are key players reacting to the new developments in industry?
Market players are opting for inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to penetrate the market in better way.
More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sodium Percarbonate, Sales and Demand of Sodium Percarbonate, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:
Bio-succinic Acid Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market
The covid-19 pandemic had disastrous impact on the global Bio-succinic Acid market. Due to restrictions on transport from region to region, it had adverse consequences on the market. Government initiatives to stop the disease from spreading like lockdown rules had to take place at the cost of a significant down fall of the overall Bio-succinic Acid production.
Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market
According to the latest study by Fact.MR, surge suppression IC market is expected to grow significantly over the projected forecast period (2021-2031). Increased focus for the security of power supply and expanding interest for utility clients have provided a positive outlook to the suppression IC market
Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market
The expansion of the rocket propulsion sector is fueled by an increase in the number of space expeditions, high efficiency and technological improvements in the rocket propulsion, due to which the liquid propellants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period and demand for the product is set to behold the huge gain.
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+1 628 251-1583
email us here