Recovery of the Maritime Industry Key to Growth of Marine Shaft Power Meter Manufacturers – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR
Being an integral part of measuring real-time torque, speed, and power of marine shafts, marine shaft power meters hold high potential. While the COVID-19 pandemic substantially declined demand growth for this industry, currently, it’s going through a recovery phase with signs of further expansion. The latest edition of the marine shaft power meter market study by Fact.MR offers a thorough analysis of the latest trends and shifted demand-supply patterns for the post-pandemic years. The study also expands on the previous competitive landscape section, and readers will get to know the key strategies of established players as well as new entrants in this space.
Segmentation by Category
- Application
Passenger Vessels
Cargo Carriers
Tankers
Container Ships
Other Cargo Ships
Other Vessels
- Display type
Analogue
Digital
- Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
- Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Competitive Landscape
Competition in the global marine shaft power meter market is getting stronger with each passing year. In order to remain in key positions, market players are more frequently launching new products.
For instance,
VAF Instruments BV launched its new extensive range of shaft power thrust meters, shaft power torque meters, and others, in recent years.
Kyma A.S. launched its new Kyma Shaft Power Meter, an instrument for continuous measurement of torque, thrust, revolutions, and power on a rotating shaft, in 2019.
Key Takeaways from Study
- High demand for marine shaft power meters in cargo carriers
- Growing demand for digital displays to fuel sales
- OEM sales channel to have major contribution to growth of market
- The United States to lead in the world’s largest marine shaft power meter industry – North America
- Germany to dominate the world’s second-largest market – Europe
- China to remain the most lucrative country in the world’s fastest-growing market for marine shaft power meters – Asia Pacific
- France, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and a few other countries to maintain positive market outlooks throughout the forecast period
“With the global maritime industry coming back on its feet, requirement for marine shaft power meters is set to gain momentum over the coming years. Furthermore, rise in adoption in passenger vehicles, tankers, and container ships will contribute in raising the revenue of manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- Which are the top companies operating in this industry?
Some of the top companies providing marine shaft power meters are Datum Electronics Ltd., Aalberts Industries NV, and Hoppe Marine GmbH.
- Which are the lucrative markets for marine shaft power meters?
The United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, India, Japan, Canada, and a few others are lucrative markets for marine shaft power meters, and are expected to sustain their positions throughout the forecast period.
- Which is the leading application of marine shaft power meters?
Presently, cargo carriers is the leading application of marine shaft power meters, and is expected to keep leading over the next ten years.
- Which display type is popular for marine shaft power meters?
Presently, analogue and digital display types are available for marine shaft power meters and digital display gaining fast ground.
More Valuable Insights on Analogue Marine Shaft Power Meter Market
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:
Ground Support Equipment Tires Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/ground-support-equipment-tires-market
The aircraft transportation system is experiencing significant growth globally, reduction in airfare and increment in per capita income is the main reason behind it. Growth in aircraft transportation demands the better services thus the usage of ground support equipment is increased which drives the ground support equipment tires business faster.
Automotive Steering Rack Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-steering-rack-market
According to the latest research by Fact. MR, the automotive steering rack market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. In the short term, demand for steering racks will rebound steadily, with a positive long-term outlook.
Automotive Steering Shaft Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-steering-shaft-market
According to latest research by Fact. MR, automotive steering shaft market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. In the short term, demand for steering shaft will rebound steadily, with a positive long-term outlook.
