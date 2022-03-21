Data Visualization Tools Market: Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2028 | SAPSE, Sisense, Klipfolio

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Data Visualization Tools Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

Global data visualization tools market was valued at US$ 5.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 11.6 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028)

The report on the Data Visualization Tools market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Data Visualization Tools Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Data Visualization Tools Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Data Visualization Tools Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Data Visualization Tools market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Tableau Software Inc.

• SAPSE

• IBM

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• AWS

• Sisense

• Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• Qlik

• GoodData

• Domo

• Klipfolio

• Datafay

• Whatagraph

• Databox

• Datapine

• Alteryx

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Alibaba Cloud

• MATLAB.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Deployment:

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Tool:

• Standalone

• Integrated

Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By End Use Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Retail and E-commerce

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Others

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Data Visualization Tools market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Table of Content

Global Data Visualization Tools Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Data Visualization Tools Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Data Visualization Tools Market Forecast

...

