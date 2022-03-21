Fiber Laser Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2025
Fiber Laser Market Size
Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, owing to increased demand of fiber lasers in electronics and automotive industry.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factors that drive the fiber laser market across the globe are continuous technological advancements, high beam quality & lower cost of ownership, and eco-friendly technology. The growth in trend of green manufacturing and increase in concern among material manufacturers regarding the impact of their product on the environment across various industrial sectors have made fiber lasers an attractive choice for cutting and marking applications. Easily automated and energy efficient fiber laser solutions are increasingly replacing the traditional methods such as chemical etching and ink-based printing that are employed for machine marking.
The fiber laser market was valued at $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The fiber laser market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the fiber laser market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the fiber laser market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
Key Findings of the Fiber Laser Market:
• Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant from 2018 to 2025 in terms of revenue, followed by North America.
• The picosecond fiber laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
• Quasi-CW green fiber laser is the fastest growing type in terms of revenue in the global visible fiber laser market, with a CAGR of 46.0% from 2018 to 2025.
• Mexico is the fastest developing region in the North America fiber laser market, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025.
Major Inclusions-
• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.
• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.
• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.
• The forecasted market outlook of the fiber laser market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.
• The COVID-19 impact on the fiber laser market
• Post-sales support and free customization
The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.
