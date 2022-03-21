Coal Handling Equipment Market: APEJ Region is Expected to Account for the Highest Market Share - Fact.MR Study
Coal Handling System Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Coal Handling Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Coal Handling Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Coal Handling Equipment Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Coal Handling Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Coal Handling Equipment
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Coal Handling Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Coal Handling Equipment Market.
Coal Handling Equipments are vital for the smooth and efficient flow of material and management of related systems. In its latest report on the Coal Handling Equipment market, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Fact.MR analyses key factors that will fuel adoption over this decade.
The study tracks demand in over 20+ countries, which points towards APEJ being the largest market. There is also a detailed chapter on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on this sector. Demand from thermal power plants is high, and this trend will continue through 2030. Fact.MR has studied the Coal Handling Equipment market in detail, providing exhaustive analysis on market drivers, barriers, competitive scenario, and business potential over the coming years.
Coal Handling Equipment Market Segmentation by Category
- Application
Coal Mines
Others
Sea Ports
Thermal Power Plants
- Region
APEJ
CIS and Russia
Europe
Japan
Latin America
MEA
North America
- Product
Conveyors
Feeders
Others
- Reclaimers
Ship Loaders & Unloaders
Stackers
Stackers cum Reclaimers
Wagon Tripplers & Wagon Loaders
Competitive Landscape
- Sale of Coal Handling Equipments is mostly carried out through contracts and agreements. Bigger market players are now strategizing their efforts to collaborate with thermal power plants because of the sustainable attributes of the latter. These plants convert coal into electricity through multiple processes, which helps in reducing air pollution. They exterminate ash content, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide in coal.
- Thyssenkrupp AG entered into a contract with Doosan Power Systems India to provide Coal Handling Equipments for two major thermal projects in Uttar Pradesh, with orders totaling US$ 115 million.
- Metso Corporation extended its agreement with Sever Minerals in a bid to strengthen its presence in Russia.
- Heyl & Patterson Inc., which provides thermal processing and bulk material handling systems, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with BHJD Mining Engineering and Technology based in Beijing, an equipment procurement and construction (EPC) firm.
- Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit industries around the world, there has been a change in climate to some extent. In the U.S., greenhouse gas emissions fell by 10.3 percent. This is still alarming, and investors are increasingly choosing to invest in alternate sources of energy. This gives all the more reason for players in the Coal Handling Equipment market to push for more technological advancements.
Key Takeaways from Coal Handling Equipment Market Report
- In the region of Asia Pacific, demand for the coal management systems is expected to surge on the back of increasing capacity expansions, particularly in India and China. As such, APEJ will hold more than two-third share of the overall market through 2030.
- Demand from coal mines in high across North America, while in the rest of the world, demand is high for operations at thermal power plants.
- By product, conveyors hold the top spot as far as sales of Coal Handling Equipments are concerned.
- Technological advancements will play a huge role in advancing sales over the coming years.
“In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to trade and other restrictions, industrial activities suffered a blow, which reduced demand for coal handling equipment. However, as restrictions have been eased, demand has picked up and is getting back to its original growth trajectory,”says an analyst at Fact.MR.
Key Question answered in the survey of Coal Handling Equipment market report:
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets over the coming years?
South East Asian countries and other developing countries will remain the most profitable regional markets because of rapid industrialization. Developed countries are striving towards renewable sources of energy, thereby reducing the need for these system
- How will changing trends impact the market?
The main trend in this space is the transition from coal-based energy to sustainable energy, which will likely impact the market, as more and more countries are aiming to completely eradicate coal mining and the use of coal.
- How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in developed regions?
Market players can look for more developmental tactics that effectively diminish the toxic content emitting from various coal-based industries, so that it will normalize the idea of coal mining.
- Which companies are leading the Coal Handling Equipment market?
Leading players operating in the Coal Handling Equipment market are Thyssenkrupp AG, Famur SA, FLSmidth Co, and A/S and Metso Corporation.
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders to upscale their position in this landscape?
Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders can focus on developing new technologies that can curb the negative impacts of coal mining and the usage of coal on the environment.
More Valuable Insights on Coal Handling Equipment Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Coal Handling Equipment, Sales and Demand of Coal Handling Equipment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
